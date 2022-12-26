Cuida Mais Brasil expands pediatric, gynecological and obstetric care — Português (Brasil)

Primary Health Care (PHC) achieved an important boost in women’s health care and maternal and child health, the Cuida Mais Brasil program. Instituted on May 5, 2022, through Ordinance No. 937, the program expands the care of pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists thanks to federal co-financing of complementary actions to support Family Health teams (eSF) and Primary Care teams ( And AP).

The proposal was drawn up from the 450 health regions, with an initial budget projection of BRL 169.6 million for 2022, considering the transfer of seven financial installments. Values ​​were previously calculated for each federative unit based on population and geographic criteria and the proportion of medical professionals (pediatricians and gynecologists-obstetricians) registered in the National Registry of Health Establishments System (SCNES).

Investments

In order to have access to resources, qualified municipalities and the Federal District must meet the conditions described by the program and are responsible for increasing the number of services provided. For the monitoring and evaluation of Cuida Mais Brasil, parameters are observed as a result, for the performance of the maternal and child health indicators of the Previne Brasil Program, a financing model for Primary Health Care.

After the established period for manifestation of the states, municipalities and Federal District, Ordinance GAB/SAPS nº 32, of July 2020, was published, covering two states, 31 health regions and 213 municipalities, generating funding for 2022 of more than BRL 12 million reais.

Since the first discussions for the creation of the program, as well as throughout its launch and implementation, an increase in the number of professionals in PHC has been observed. Between August 2021 and August 2022 there was an increase of 725 obstetrician-gynecologists. As for pediatricians, the increase was 2,270 physicians.

