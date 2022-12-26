In four years of management, the Ministry of Health incorporated more than 30 technologies for the treatment of rare diseases — Português (Brasil)

Over four years of management, Brazilians with rare diseases were one of the priorities in the Unified Health System. During this period, 37 health technologies were incorporated into the SUS, including procedures and medications, such as the inclusion of nusinersena and risdiplam for the treatment of patients diagnosed with types I and II of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Rare diseases are characterized by a wide range of signs and symptoms and vary not only from disease to disease, but also from person to person, even when affected by the same condition, demanding specific clinical care for the patient.

“We also launched the Care Line for Patients with Rare Conditions, an important support tool for Health Care Networks, with the aim of ordering the flow of care. The SUS is increasingly strong and present in the lives of all Brazilians”, recalls the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Emicizumab, for patients with hemophilia A, alpha-alglucosidase, for early Pompe Disease and complete exome sequencing, for investigation of intellectual disability are also on the list of incorporated technologies.

There are currently 62 clinical guidelines for rare diseases, which guide doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and other health professionals on how to perform the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients, as well as pharmaceutical care in the SUS.

Regarding rare diseases, 104 reports have been prepared for society since 2015. From the second half of 2020, when the Patient Perspective was implemented, to date, there have been 35 participations in meetings, related to the evaluation of different technologies for these diseases .



Ministry of Health