40 municipalities receive the maximum score in performance indicators — CMIO(Brazil)

The financing model for Primary Health Care (PHC), the Previne Brasil program, reaps the rewards of the strategy to improve the use of public resources. Since it was instituted, by Ordinance No. 2,979, of November 12, 2019, the initiative has leveraged the performance of municipalities and the Federal District. With the release of the results for the second quarter of 2022, 40 participants reached the maximum score (10) in the Final Synthetic Indicator (ISF). The calculation of the set of seven indicators that determine the value of the financial incentive to be transferred to the municipality or the DF can be checked here.

The maximum value is five times higher compared to the previous period. In addition, between 2019 and 2022, the percentage of user registrations in the APS grew 62.3% thanks to one of the four components of the program: the weighted capitation, which intends to carry out the registration of the population that uses the Unified Health System (SUS), in order to estimate how many people are using the services provided by the team and the Basic Health Unit (UBS)/Family Health Unit (USF) in each region. As a result, the teams have greater planning for the provision of services and monitoring of individuals and families in the communities.

In the same period, the expansion of family health teams (eSF) and primary care teams (eAP) was also observed. In 2019, the first group consisted of 48 thousand and today there are 50.6 thousand. As for the primary care teams, which in 2019 were 1,200 accredited, today there are more than 3,900.

In addition to weighted capitation, other components of Previne Brasil are payment for performance; financial incentive based on population criteria; incentives for strategic actions.

In payment, it is possible to observe a considerable evolution, since the definition of the value to be transferred evolves with the results achieved in the set of indicators monitored and evaluated in the work of the Family Health and Primary Care teams, and the municipalities need to develop strategic actions and priorities, in order to align with the clinical guidelines necessary for the adequate follow-up of the target population. The evolution of the national averages of the Final Synthetic Indicator (ISF) and of the performance milestones in the last evaluated quarters shows an increase in relation to the monitoring of some specific indicators.

Compare the evolution of attendances driven by Previne Brasil

Proportion of pregnant women with at least six prenatal consultations, from the 1st to the 12th week of pregnancy

In 2020: 35.7% —————— In 2022: 48.2%

Proportion of pregnant women tested for syphilis and HIV

In 2020: 39.1% ————————— In 2022: 67.1%

Proportion of pregnant women with dental care performed

In 2020: 22.9% ———————— In 2022: 59.7%

Proportion of women with Pap smear collection in PHC

In 2020: 15.3% ———————— In 2022: 23.9%

Proportion of one-year-old children vaccinated in PHC against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B and inactivated poliomyelitis

In 2020: 61.1% ———————— In 2022: 72.8%

Proportion of people with hypertension, with consultation and blood pressure measured in the semester

In 2020: 7.2% ————————- In 2022: 29.8%

Proportion of people with diabetes, with consultation and requested glycated hemoglobin in the semester

In 2020: 11.2% ———————– In 2022: 24%

The selected indicators meet criteria such as availability, simplicity, granularity, periodicity, low cost of obtaining, adaptability, stability, traceability and representativeness of the data used in the calculation.

Another important action promoted by Previne Brasil to improve results was the PHC performance qualification workshops held this year, in all federative units.

Discover the 40 municipalities with the highest score in the Final Synthetic Indicator (ISF):

1. Monte Santo do Tocantins (TO)

2. New Rosalandia (TO)

3. Novo Alegre (TO)

4. Santa Rita do Tocantins (TO)

5. Santo Inácio do Piauí (PI)

6. Ararendá (CE)

7. Choró (CE)

8. Million (CE)

9. Moraújo (CE)

10. Tabuleiro do Norte (CE)

11. Marizópolis (PB)

12. Santo Domingo (PB)

13. San Francisco (PB)

14. Serra Grande (PB)

15. Alligator of Men (AL)

16. Candeias (MG)

17. Catuti (MG)

18. Crystals (MG)

19. Great Mughal (MG)

20. Mato Verde (MG)

21. Olímpio Noronha (MG)

22. Machados Creek (MG)

23. Santo Antônio do Retiro (MG)

24. São Gonçalo do Abaeté (MG)

25. Umburatiba (MG)

26. Veredinha (MG)

27. Guarani d’Oeste (SP)

28. Guairaçá (PR)

29. Nova Santa Bárbara (PR)

30. Bom Jesus do Oeste (SC)

31. Cunhataí (SC)

32. Peritiba (SC)

33. Santa Rosa de Lima (SC)

34. São Ludgero (SC)

35. Serra Alta (SC)

36. Valos Fortress (RS)

37. Muçum (RS)

38. Roca Sales (RS)

39. Moiporá (GO)

40. Turvania (GO)

Ministry of Health