With the creation of the Integrity Board, the Ministry of Health saved BRL 2 billion from the preventive analysis of hiring

With the work of the Integrity Board, the Ministry of Health saved around BRL 2 billion from the preventive analysis of hiring and the investigation of complaints, providing technical assistance in the management of processes and supporting managers in decision-making.

“Our performance, especially in this administration, is to guarantee that the public interest is above the private one. We are in full alignment with the values, principles and norms that guarantee, above all, the sustainability of the Unified Health System (SUS)”, says the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Dinteg is responsible for boosting and strengthening the culture of ethics and integrity, promoting actions to improve internal management controls, social participation and legal compliance within the scope of the Ministry of Health.

The Integrity Board also works to ensure access to information, through active and passive transparency. “The Health Ministry is among the bodies that occupy the first place in the ranking of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) in compliance with the mandatory items available for access to the population, with 100% of the information in active transparency”, explains director Carolina Plows.

In 2022, the board’s structure was expanded with the incorporation of coordination aimed at the preventive analysis of hiring and the investigation of reports of fraud and corruption.

Integrity Program and Plan

The Integrity Program is the structured set of institutional measures for the prevention, detection, punishment and remediation of corrupt and fraudulent practices, irregularities and other ethical and conduct deviations. The pillars of the Ministry of Health‘s Integrity Program are:

Promotion of a culture of ethics and integrity;

Commitment of top management and involvement of all public agents in maintaining an adequate environment of integrity;

Identification and treatment of integrity risks within the organizational units of the Ministry of Health;

Sensitization and continuous training of public agents on the theme “ethics and integrity”;

Adoption of timely actions to detect cases and punish those responsible for breaches of integrity.

The Ministry of Health has a valid plan for the 2022-2023 biennium, which includes actions to promote integrity and combat fraud and corruption.

Combating conflicts of interest

Conflict of interest is considered an integrity risk. Therefore, the Ministry of Health, since 2019, seeks to maintain an organizational culture in which all public agents of the body value ethical conduct.

The Project to Combat Conflict of Interests was developed with the purpose of defining and executing actions to prevent and mitigate the risk of conflict in the body, establishing some actions, such as:

Production of booklet and training;

Elaboration and implementation of a conflict of interest declaration form;

Guide for interaction with private agents;

Implementation of the Parlatory System.

Action in the pandemic

The Integrity Board acted to minimize the risks of hiring to deal with Covid-19, with the preparation of instructions, direct action and articulation with the control bodies in order to provide technical advice and analyze the hiring processes.

The board also invested efforts in the relationship with the citizen, by maintaining and updating the guidelines for citizens on the coronavirus, through the Disque Saúde 136. The service provided a specific menu on the disease for SUS users, with permanent updates of the information, contributing to the dissemination of relevant and reliable information.

