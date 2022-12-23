Understand the meaning of the colored stripes on medicine packages — English (Brazil)

You may have already noticed that medicine packages have front stripes in different colors, when they have colors. It’s just that not being common consumer goods, but health, medicines are subject to specific rules for marketing, in order to guarantee safety to patients.

Who decides the colors of each type of remedy is the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). These indications are also essential for the work of pharmacists when it comes to ensuring that the medication dispensed is exactly the one prescribed by the health professional.

Check the meaning of each package:

Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines do not require a prescription to be sold. However, MIPs comply with all other quality, safety and efficacy requirements required by current health legislation. They are described in the Over-the-Counter Medicines List (LMIP) and are indicated for the treatment of non-serious diseases with slow or non-existent evolution;

These are drugs that offer intermediate risk of adverse effects to the user and must be prescribed by the health professional. These are divided into two subcategories: without prescription retention, that is, they do not remain with the pharmacy after acquisition, and with retention, which remain in the possession of the pharmacy because they are subject to special control. The packaging of this type of medication must inform the need for a medical prescription and prescription retention, when applicable – in addition to the risks.

For patient safety, these drugs need greater control when purchasing them. These drugs usually affect the central nervous system, so they can be addictive or lead to death. Medicines with a black stripe can only be purchased upon presentation of a medical prescription that must be retained with the pharmacist.

There is also the group of generic drugs, with a yellow band. They belong to both the group of marked and non-marked drugs, and in both cases, the drug has a yellow stripe on its packaging. However, when belonging to the striped group, the packaging has the yellow stripe along with the red or black stripe. These medications may or may not require a prescription.

The letters used on the labels to identify the trade name of the medicine and for the generic name of the active principles must be easy to read and bear the same emphasis.

In Brazil, the use of colors on drug labels that may cause confusion or error in identifying the red band is prohibited.

The labels on the packages of medicines destined for institutional destinations intended for the Ministry of Health, for distribution through public health programs, must comply with the standardized identification described in the Visual Identification Manual for Packages of Medicines.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health