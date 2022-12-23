Ministry of Health honors outstanding personalities in the progress of SUS — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health honored, this Wednesday (21), 56 personalities who provided services to public health in Brazil. The ceremony took place at the Green Hall of the Army Club, in Brasília (DF) and among the recipients were state ministers, representatives of partner institutions and civil servants.

On the occasion, Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, highlighted the portfolio’s constitutional commitment to life. “Our Magna Carta introduced in Article 1 that the dignity of the human person is a fundamental commitment of the Federative Republic of Brazil. And health, as Article 196 says, is everyone’s right and a duty of the State, guaranteed through social and economic policies,” he said.

According to Queiroga, Pasta’s mission, throughout this year, had the special dedication of the honorees. Among those mentioned in the distinction were the Ministry of Health Surveillance Secretary, Arnaldo Medeiros; the Minister of State for Women, the Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Brito and the Director of the Fifth Board of ANVISA, Daniel Meirelles.

The Medal

Oswaldo Cruz, born on August 5, 1872, was a fundamental character in the history of Brazilian public health. The sanitarian’s work served as the basis for the implementation of the National Immunization Plan (PNI), in addition to the fight to eradicate yellow fever, bubonic plague and smallpox.

In 1907, Cruz gained international recognition when he received a gold medal at the 14th International Congress of Hygiene and Demography in Berlin, Germany, for his sanitation work in Rio de Janeiro.

Ministry of Health