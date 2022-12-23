Municipalities are awarded for Good Practices in Home Care — Português (Brasil)

To celebrate the advances and expansion of the Melhor em Casa program, five municipalities in the country were selected as highlights for creative and innovative initiatives in Home Care. The award ceremony took place this Friday (16) at the Ministry of Health. The purpose of the award is to recognize, value and promote the exchange of experiences between municipalities that stood out on the national scene in the development of the Better at Home Program.

“We are here to celebrate and recognize the work of more than 12,500 health professionals who masterfully develop home care. Teams that are committed and co-responsible for the integral care of patients and their families, in a home environment”, highlighted the secretary of Specialized Health Care (SAES/MS), Maíra Botelho.

122 municipalities participated in the contest, sending videos describing the initiative. 11 successful experiences from various locations were classified, they are: Porto Alegre (RS), Santa Rosa (RS), Curitiba (PR), Cabreúva (SP), Santo André (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Pirenópolis (GO ), Queimadas (PB), Itabaiana (SE), Aracaju (SE) and Teotônio Vilela (AL).

For the technical adviser of the General Coordination of Hospital Care and Home Care, Mariana Borges, it is a day to celebrate something that has been very important in SUS, in 11 years of existence, which is the Better at Home Program. “This award showed its transversality and power. It is a work that takes place throughout Brazil, in more than 880 municipalities, ”she said.

The highlights in the Good Practices in Home Care were: Porto Alegre (RS), Curitiba (PR), Queimadas (PB), Aracaju (SE) and Teotônio Vilela (AL).

“To receive the award is to celebrate 11 years of success. The dream is that in Melhor em Casa, Home Care can reach all municipalities in Brazil and the history of so many other patients. Winning this award means making SUS workers say that the system works”, said the representative of the municipality of Queimadas (PB), Damião Calafange.

Better at Home Program

The Melhor em Casa program aims to avoid hospitalization or reduce its duration, offering a safe and humane alternative. Care within the home environment allows the health team to perceive, more fully, the complete dimension of the individual.

Currently, the program is present in more than 880 Brazilian municipalities, in 26 states, with 1,959 qualified teams, including Multiprofessional Home Care Teams (EMAD) and Multiprofessional Support Teams (EMAP).

Bruno Cassiano and Patricia Brito

Ministry of Health