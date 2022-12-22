Tips to keep kids active during school break — English (Brazil)

One of the most anticipated periods for children during the year is the holidays. Being able to play and have fun with no time to finish is all they want. But in addition to fun, holidays can and should serve to encourage the little ones to practice activities and healthy lifestyle habits.

Bruna Diniz de Souza, physical education teacher, coordinates a physical activity project for children in Sobradinho, administrative region of the Federal District, 34 km from the center of Brasília. The educator’s project includes a summer camp, in a playful modality that mixes physical activity with games.

“The children end up playing, but without failing to work on motor coordination, laterality, psychomotricity, front and back, low and high. That’s good, because in the pandemic they ended up stagnant on the screens and lost motor skills “, explains the teacher.

“The child’s growth is progressive and physical activity works a lot on the progression of motor development, both cognitive and physical. The project focuses a lot on improving these qualities”, adds Bruna, highlighting the importance of physical activity during the holidays.

Projects like the one developed by Professor Bruna are great allies for the promotion of activities recommended by the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population. The manual points out that a good way to make the child or young person physically active is by presenting games, games, dances and sports so that they can choose the ones they most identify with.

Even better: on vacation, with more time to spare, if the child doesn’t quite know how to practice an activity, how about helping by practicing together? The guide reinforces the importance of fathers, mothers and guardians seeking to know the places in the community or municipality where they live to take the child to practice physical activity, such as squares, parks, playgrounds, sports courts, centers of the Academia da Saúde Program or waterfront -sea.

The Physical Activity Guide also brings recommendations to parents who want or can only develop activities with their children at home. No special resources or facilities are needed to encourage children’s involvement in some form of physical activity.

Music can be an ally in promoting physically active habits. Therefore, encourage babies and children to move while singing or playing with musical instruments or through movements that produce sounds, such as clapping hands and stomping their feet. Children older than 6 months should drink water before, during and after physical activity.

No sedentary lifestyle

Another good bet for this vacation period is to reduce the time spent using cell phones, television or video games. Instead, encourage children to do cultural and educational activities such as painting, drawing, matching games, puzzles and storytelling with movement. These activities help with proper weight control, improve motor and cognitive development, and help develop social skills.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health