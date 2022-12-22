Brazilian Natural Medicine

Minister of Health receives Order of Merit for defending human rights — CMIO(Brazil)

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated in the ceremony for receiving the Commendation of the Order of Merit Princess Isabel, this Monday afternoon (12/19). The event took place at the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.
In a speech during the ceremony, Queiroga defended life and health promotion. “There is no Ministry of Health or Minister without an unwavering commitment to life”, he highlighted.

The award is given to people, entities or institutions that work to protect and promote human rights.

The initiative is part of Decree No. 11,277 signed on December 8, 2022 by President Jair Bolsonaro. The Order of Merit refers to Princess Isabel, who signed, on May 13, 1888, the Golden Law that prohibited slavery.

