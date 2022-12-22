Strategic action trains professionals to work in urgencies and emergencies — CMIO(Brazil)

To strengthen the performance of the Unified Health System (SUS) in caring for patients in urgent and emergency situations, the Ministry of Health launched on October 18, 2021, the SOS Cutting Edge Program, to train around 10,000 health professionals across Brazil. Between August 1st and October 17th of this year, the North region received the pilot project, when 534 health professionals were trained.

The educational offerings, both in person and at a distance, included doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and physiotherapists in the municipalities of Boa Vista (RR), Araguaína (TO), Ji-Paraná (RO), Parintins (AM), Macapá (AP ), Cruzeiro do Sul (AC) and Santarém (PA).

The program was organized in axes. At the moment, six Axis 1 courses were offered. The training focuses on the treatment of critically ill patients. They are: basic life support; advanced cardiovascular life support; pediatric advanced life support; prehospital trauma support; advanced trauma life support; and mechanical ventilation.

In the capital of Roraima, Boa Vista, between August 1st and 9th, 80 health professionals were trained. Of this total, 18 participated in the basic life support (BLS) course, 41 in advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS) and 21 in pediatric advanced life support (PALS). In Araguaína, 93 professionals were certified, 27 in BLS, 37 in ACLS and 29 in PALS. The training took place from the 15th to the 23rd of August.

In the Rondônia municipality of Ji-Paraná, educational offers trained 103 professionals from August 26th to September 2nd. On that occasion, 15 professionals were certified in BLS, 60 in ACLS and 28 in PALS.

From the 4th to the 12th of September, professionals from the municipality of Parintins, in Amazonas, participated in the training sessions. In total, 60 health workers had access to the BLS, ACLS and PALS modules, which formed, respectively, 2, 38 and 20 participants.

With 89 health professionals trained in Macapá, capital of Amapá, the SOS Ponta courses took place from September 19th to 27th. 21 professionals were certified in the BLS modality, 49 in ACLS and 19 in PALS.

One of the 22 municipalities in Acre, Cruzeiro do Sul brought together health professionals to participate in the training offered by the program. From September 29 to October 6, 66 people participated in the courses. Of these, 16 were certified in BLS, 35 in ACLS and 15 in PALS.

In the municipality of Santarém, in Pará, 34 professionals were qualified in the period from October 10th to 17th. Participants were certified in the BLS, ACLS and PALS modules, with 4, 23 and 16 employees completing the skills, respectively.

world reference

The courses, both in person and at a distance, allow professionals from all over the country to qualify more quickly without compromising the quality of the content. The training brings the best and most current concepts, techniques and international health practices, which enhances the certifications and guarantees the use of this learning in daily situations involving critical patients.

Training in Axis 1 also grants participants the American Heart Association (AHA) international certification, a world reference in heart procedures, through the Center for Training and Simulation of Medical Emergencies (CTSEM).

In addition to the courses in this first axis, lato sensu postgraduate courses are planned in axis two, focused on the management of emergency situations in public health. The latter are intended for state and municipal managers, managers of health units and health professionals who work in approaching critical patients and emergency situations in health and Intensive Care Units.

The program is a strategic action of the Secretariat for Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES/MS), in partnership with the Secretariat for Specialized Health Care (SAES/MS) through the Department of Hospital and Emergency Care (DAHU). ); the Open University System of the SUS (UNA-SUS) and the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

Ministry of Health