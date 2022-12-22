more than BRL 83 million have already been transferred since 2019 to the digital health strategy — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health has already invested more than BRL 83 million in Telehealth, a Digital Health Strategy program for Brazil. The purpose is to expand and improve the service network, especially Primary Health Care (PHC). The amount transferred so far represents 74% of the total available for the 41 Telehealth projects effective between 2019 and 2024, under the management of the Pasta Department of Digital Health.

In 21 Brazilian states, Telehealth Centers are registered, but their performance is not restricted to the limits of the state. “Inland and in areas of difficult access, there are establishments that do not have doctors, only nursing professionals. Telehealth comes to help mainly in these cases. We want to put the SUS in the palm of each Brazilian’s hand”, says the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

From January 2019 to October 2022, Telehealth production was 221.6 thousand teleconsultations, 3.2 million telediagnoses and 300 thousand participations in tele-education. “We are entering a new era of medicine for good, with the use of information and communication technologies, bringing more access, efficiency and cost effectiveness in public health policies”, adds the minister.

The ordinance that regulates Telehealth in Brazil establishes criteria, standards and parameters for assistance through information technology, following guidelines from competent bodies, such as the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) . One of the priorities is to ensure that remote consultations have the same standard and comply with the same ethical requirements and precepts as face-to-face consultations, guaranteeing quality for the patient.

In addition to the investments made with resources destined for Digital Health, approximately R$ 68 million were also invested through the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS).

The program is an alliance between six reference hospitals in Brazil and the Ministry of Health. The purpose is to support and improve the SUS through human resources training projects, research, evaluation and incorporation of technologies, management and specialized assistance demanded by the Health Ministry.

The Telehealth guidelines are:

Overcoming socioeconomic, cultural and geographic barriers so that health services and information reach the entire population;

Greater user satisfaction, higher quality of care and lower cost for the SUS;

Meet the basic principles of quality of health care: safe, timely, effective, efficient, equitable and patient-centered;

Reduce queues;

Reduce time for specialized care or diagnoses;

Avoid unnecessary displacements of patients and health professionals.



Ministry of Health