National strategy for the prevention and care of childhood obesity is awarded internationally — Português (Brasil)

Internationally recognized, the National Strategy for the Prevention and Care of Childhood Obesity — Protect is one of the actions of the Ministry of Health that has improved the health prospects of children in the country. Launched in 2021, the initiative is aimed at preventing and caring for childhood obesity, using effective and high-impact interventions. The measure received the United Nations (UN) Task Force Award for the Prevention and Control of Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and was selected by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the development of a case study to intensify the multisectoral actions for the prevention and control of CNCDs. In addition, it was chosen by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as an innovative strategy for better nutrition in the Americas and Caribbean region.

The actions are planned in an integrated manner and the main responsible for this initiative are the health managers of the cities. Ordinance GM/MS No. 1,863, of August 10, 2021, established the federal financial incentive for funding for municipalities to implement Proteja actions. Of the 1,331 eligible locations, 1,320 (99.1% of those qualified) completed their membership. With that, Ordinance GM/MS No. 2670, of October 13, 2021, was published, which defines and qualifies municipalities to adhere to the receipt of the federal financial incentive, R$ 31.9 million. Between 2021 and 2022, R$ 63.4 million were transferred.

In 2021, the Ministry of Health promoted a joint effort with managers, partners from the Federal Government, professional entities and international organizations to establish a national commitment to stop the advance of childhood obesity. Still referring to the international agenda, Brazil was selected as the lead country for the WHO acceleration plan to stop obesity in Latin America.

The practices proposed by the strategy require articulation with different local sectors for their implementation, such as education, social assistance, agriculture, food and nutrition security, urban development, sports, city council, among others that have the capacity to plan and implement measures capable of to provide environments and cities favorable to healthy lifestyle choices and habits.

Find out about the axes of the national strategy for the prevention and care of childhood obesity

Food and nutrition surveillance, health promotion and prevention of excessive weight gain, early diagnosis and adequate care for children, adolescents and pregnant women, within the scope of Primary Health Care;

Health promotion in schools to make them spaces that promote the consumption of adequate and healthy food and the regular practice of physical activity;

Education, communication and information to promote healthy eating and the practice of physical activity for the entire Brazilian population;

Training and ongoing education of professionals involved in child care;

Intersectoral and community-based articulation that promote healthy environments and support healthy eating and the practice of physical activity within cities.

Ministry of Health