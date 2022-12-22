Ministry of Health invested more than R$27 million to fight transmission of Chagas disease in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

Chagas disease is still an important cause of death in Brazil, with an average of 4,000 deaths each year in the last decade. In order to make Brazilians aware of the importance of combating this transmission, the Ministry of Health included, in 2020, chronic Chagas disease in the national list of notifiable diseases and injuries, a list that already included the acute phase of the disease.

In 2019, the Ministry of Health started the Integra Chagas project, in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The objective was to expand access to the detection and treatment of the disease within the scope of Primary Health Care (PHC) in six Brazilian municipalities, to enable multidisciplinary monitoring and prevent the disease from evolving into more severe forms. Pasta’s investment in this initiative was approximately R$ 6 million.

Last year, the Ministry of Health invested another BRL 21 million in Cuida Chagas, a Unitaid project in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay, with the aim of improving access to diagnosis, treatment and comprehensive care, through innovative approaches and sustainable, with a focus on congenital transmission. In Brazil, Cuida Chagas operates in the territories of Igarapé Miri (PA), Janaúba (MG), Paraúna (GO), Riachão das Neves (BA) and Rosário do Sul (RS).

Also in 2021, the Health Ministry financed the development of a module for the disease in SisVetor, a system to support surveillance activities for planning, executing, monitoring and controlling vectors. With an investment of BRL 250,000, the idea is to compose the National Vector Control System.

As a continuation of surveillance actions, in 2022, the proposal for a National Pact for the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV, Syphilis, Viral Hepatitis B and Chagas Disease as public health problems was approved by the Tripartite Interagency Commission (CIT).

This year, the first offer of the course “Chagas Disease in Primary Health Care” was also made available, prepared in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). The training is available on the UNA-SUS platform, in the distance learning format. There are 10,000 vacancies available for PHC professionals and the workload is 60 class hours.

international commitment

Brazil is currently in charge of the Ibero-American Initiative “Congenital Chagas – No Baby with Chagas: the Path for New Generations without Chagas” and has signed the commitment to eliminate vertical transmission of the disease, based on a multidimensional approach.

The Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) is an international organization that supports the 22 countries that make up the Ibero-American community: 19 from Latin America, speaking Spanish and Portuguese, in addition to Spain, Portugal and Andorra, on the Iberian Peninsula.

Ministry of Health