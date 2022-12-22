Previne Brasil modernizes resource applications in Health — Português (Brasil)

With the aim of correcting distortions in investments in Primary Health Care (PHC), the Ministry of Health launched Previne Brasil, an innovation in the public financing model. Launched in 2019, the program aims to expand access, improve quality and bring more equity to the 5,568 Brazilian municipalities and the Federal District, precisely in user reception services in the Unified Health System. The format favors the best SUS experiences that direct the population to the center of care.

In practice, Previne expands the population’s access to the main gateway to the SUS, since investments depend on the number of people effectively registered by the Family Health (eSF) and Primary Care (eAP) teams. Thus, the allocation of Federal Government resources takes into account the proportion registered in comparison with the most recent population estimate released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (Ibge), in addition to the local adoption of specific initiatives by municipalities, such as extending opening hours. services (Saúde na Hora Program), provision of oral health teams, computerization in the PHC, adoption of street consultation teams, practical action by residents in the PHC, among other programs.

Financing, then, is calculated according to four components defined in Ordinance No. 2,979, of November 12, 2019: financial incentive based on population criteria; weighted capitation; pay for performance; and incentives for strategic actions.

Learn more about the components of Previne Brasil

Weighted capitation: form of financial transfer to city halls and the Federal District, whose calculation is based on the number of people registered and linked to the teams, which may increase according to the socioeconomic and demographic criteria of that population, that is, when rural or other vulnerabilities, receive the differentiated value. The registration must be linked to the Family Health teams (eSF); Primary Care (eAP); Riverside Family Health (eSFR); Street Office (eCR); of Prison Primary Care (eAPP).

Payment for performance: in addition to registering and linking the population, it is essential to provide assistance, which is monitored by seven indicators defined by the federative entities. With it, it is possible to know the quality and resolution of the services provided by the eSF/eAP.

Financial incentive based on population criteria: the per capita incentive value is defined by the Ministry of Health, annually, and published in an ordinance. The amount to be transferred to each municipality and Federal District takes into account the most recent population estimate released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Incentives for strategic actions: include the implementation of programs, strategies and actions that reflect on the improvement of care in the PHC and in the Health Care Network, such as the Saúde na Hora program; oral health team (eSB); mobile dental unit (UOM); center of dental specialties (CEO); among others. More information here. Financial transfers for each program, strategy or action implemented will follow the rules that regulate their organization, operation and financing individually.

To establish the goals to be achieved in the performance component, the Ministry of Health published Technical Notes that guide managers to meet the goals and improve care in the seven indicators of Previne Brasil.

Ministry of Health