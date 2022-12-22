Assistance to the indigenous population was one of the priorities during the Covid-19 pandemic; learn about actions — CMIO(Brazil)

Indigenous health care is one of the priorities of the Federal Government. From 2019 to November 2022, the Ministry of Health provided more than 53 million Primary Care services to traditional peoples, according to data from the SUS Indigenous Health Care Subsystem, SasiSUS.

A milestone of the current management is the fight against the pandemic among traditional peoples. The National Contingency Plan for Human Infection by the new Coronavirus in Indigenous Peoples is the legacy of planning that served the 34 Special Indigenous Health Districts (Dsei) and encompassed several initiatives starting in 2020. Thus, it was possible to expand 1,700 vacancies in the staff of indigenous health professionals and the hiring of 241 professionals.

Another initial measure was the adoption of the sanitary protocol for entering indigenous territories. Both in the year of decree of the pandemic and in the following, technical reports were produced to guide health services on diagnosis, testing, prevention, control and isolation. In the same period, Strategic Health Surveillance Information Centers (Cievs) were implemented in the 34 DSEI.

From 2020 to 2022, 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories, especially in remote locations with limited access. More than 449,000 indigenous people benefited, with 60,000 people assisted. The Federal Government forwarded 971.2 thousand units of medication and 586.2 thousand units of personal protective equipment (PPE), totaling 1.5 million items sent to these operations.

These operations, in addition to combating Covid-19, made it possible to offer specialized consultations to the population served, in view of the limitations that medium and high complexity, in charge of states and municipalities, were facing. Thus, in addition to general practitioners, the missions had infectologists, pediatricians and gynecologists. Faced with the high rate of zoonoses, the Ministry of Health also sent veterinarians to the missions.

The 20 operations also had a partnership with the Ministry of Defense, in addition to other governmental and non-governmental organizations. Locations in the following districts were served: Alto Rio Negro, Vale do Javari, East of Roraima, Yanomami, Amapá and North of Pará, Xavante, Araguaia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maranhão, Alto Rio Juruá, Kayapo do Pará, Guama Tocantins and Alto Solimões River.

In parallel with the missions launched to assist indigenous people in areas of difficult access, from 2020 to 2022, the health team of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), composed of doctors, nurses and nursing technicians, supported primary and coping care to Covid-19.

The work of this mobile team benefited the following districts: Maranhão, East of Roraima, Potiguara, Amapá and North of Pará, Litoral Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul, Araguaia, Xavante, Xingu, Kaiapó do Mato Grosso, Yanomami, Interior Sul and Alto Rio swear.

The Ministry of Health also signed a partnership for the training of focal points and fellows of the Cievs Dsei in the specialization of the Training Program in Epidemiology Applied to the Services of the Unified Health System of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (EPISUS – Intermediate).

During the entire period of the pandemic, epidemiological bulletins were released, which detailed the situation on a weekly basis based on morbidity and mortality indicators. Another measure adopted was the implementation of the Event Monitoring Committee (CME) for Indigenous Health.

Ministry of Health