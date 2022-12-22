From 2019 to 2022, the Ministry of Health invested in vaccination campaigns — Português (Brasil)

Brazil is a reference in immunization and has one of the largest vaccination programs in the world. The National Immunization Program (PNI) applies an average of 100 million doses annually, and the Unified Health System (SUS) has the capacity to vaccinate about one million people per day throughout Brazil.

Among the outstanding actions is the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza. For the acquisition of immunization, Pasta invested around BRL 969 million in 2019 and BRL 1.2 billion per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022. More than 64 million doses were distributed in 2019 to the 27 federation units, quantitative which rose to 80 million in 2020, 80 million in 2021 and another 80 million in 2022.

Early in the administration, in 2019, the Ministry of Health launched a national campaign during the XXII March of Mayors to mobilize society, with the aim of improving vaccination coverage.

Due to the occurrence of measles cases in the country, in 2019, Brazil started the vaccination strategy against the disease. The first stage took place in October, when 3.9 million doses were distributed to children aged between six months and under four years. The second stage was held in November.

In 2020, the third round of measles vaccination was carried out from February to March. The target audience consisted of children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years and 3.9 million doses were distributed. The fourth stage was aimed at adults aged 20 to 49 years and occurred concurrently with the campaign against influenza.

Another highlight was the Multivaccination Campaign to update the booklet for children and adolescents under 15 years of age. The strategy was carried out in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, the year in which more than one million doses of vaccines against yellow fever and Conjugated Meningococcal C were applied.

Also in the years 2020 and 2022, concurrently with the multivaccination campaign, national campaigns against poliomyelitis were carried out, aimed at the target audience of children under five years of age, aiming to contribute to the reduction of the risk of reintroduction of the wild poliovirus, keeping the country free of the disease.

Ministry of Health