Ministry of Health presents balance of actions and results of the last four years — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health released, this Wednesday (12/21), a balance of the main investments and results of this management, from 2019 to 2022. such as coping with the pandemic, incorporating medication and strengthening Primary Health Care. Information and data on the main actions are available on the Ministry of Health website, on a special page.

“I accepted the challenge of leading the Ministry of Health in the midst of the greatest health emergency in history because I strongly trusted the strength of the Unified Health System (SUS). Today, fortunately, the scenario is one of control of the national public health emergency”, said the minister during the event.

Among the actions, since 2020, Pasta has invested BRL 540 billion to face the pandemic, with more than BRL 100 billion in extraordinary credit. At least R$ 38 billion were allocated to the acquisition of more than 650 million doses of vaccines. The actions also involve investments of more than BRL 14 billion in enabling more than 35,000 Covid-19 ICU beds.

Primary Care has gained prominence in the last four years, especially with the launch of Previne Brasil. The program focuses on expanding access to the main gateway to the SUS, as investments depend on the number of people effectively registered by the Family Health and Primary Care teams. “Not only did we have a budget increase that was always well above inflation, but we also increased the number of people assisted in Primary Care. We have more than 166 million people registered in the system”, highlighted the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara.

To face the challenge of controlling health conditions considered risk factors, in November 2021, the Cardiovascular Health Strategy (CVS) was instituted. Among chronic noncommunicable diseases, cardiovascular diseases are relevant because they are associated with the main causes of death. R$ 24 million were invested to develop the initiative and serve 981 municipalities.

The Doctors for Brazil program remains as a legacy that provided more vacancies and better professional conditions for participants. In the first notice, more than 4,600 vacancies were offered to work in 1,900 municipalities in 2022. In addition to the first notice, other publications foresee the hiring of over 2,000 doctors and 312 medical tutors, which should benefit more of 13 million people.

During this administration, five medicines were incorporated into the Popular Pharmacy Program, the main program for the distribution of medicines by the SUS, which serves more than 20 million Brazilians. Until June of this year, more than 7 billion medicines were delivered to the Brazilian population.

Sandra Barros, Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, addressed the process of incorporating technologies into the SUS. “We had 346 public consultations and almost 260,000 contributions from SUS users, in addition to 371 reports for society”.

Brazil now has all the main drug technologies for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The most recent drug incorporated was the onasemnogen abeparvoveque, Zolgensma, which inaugurated a drug incorporation policy through an unprecedented risk-sharing agreement in the incorporation process.

In the last quadrennium, there was also a special focus on radiotherapy services. Ninety-two measures were carried out in structures and equipment installations for licensed hospitals in the public network. 47 works were carried out in hospitals to accommodate state-of-the-art radiotherapy equipment, covering 75 municipalities in 25 states and the Federal District. There are R$ 150 million invested in institutional partnerships.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health