Ministry of Health prioritizes investments in women’s health — Português (Brasil)

Caring for women is one of the priorities in Primary Health Care (PHC), and dedication to maternal and child coverage is part of this predilection. Between 2019 and 2022, the Ministry of Health increased the annual budget for these services by BRL 624 million, applied to restructuring the network, carrying out training for family planning teams and expanding reception in Primary Care.

The actions follow the guidelines for the humanization of the National Policy for Integral Attention to Women’s Health (PNAISM), which focuses on a comprehensive approach. From there, several programs, projects and actions are developed specifically for women’s health and, consequently, for the family.

fighting cancer

Among the actions developed, those for the prevention and control of cervical and breast cancer stand out. With them, women receive guidance on the importance of screening tests, recommended frequencies, in addition to warning signs and symptoms.

In 2020, an additional BRL 150 million was transferred. In addition, in 2021, the Technical Advisory Board (CTA) was set up to tackle cervical cancer within the scope of Primary Health Care, made up of representatives from various areas of the Ministry of Health, as well as invited external expert professionals.

Dignity to women

The Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion program was another measure on behalf of women. Established in 2021, it ensures the free supply of feminine sanitary napkins and other basic care related to menstrual health.

In order to implement the measure, an ordinance establishing the financial incentive was launched in November 2022. The transfer, which also includes educational activities related to menstrual health, will be made available to approximately 3,500 Brazilian municipalities. The initiative will benefit approximately 3 million girls, adolescents and women annually. The program integrates all federal entities, through the activities of the areas of health, social assistance, education and public safety.

The National Policy for Integral Attention to Women’s Health (PNAISM) considers the diversity of municipalities and states, which have different levels of development and organization of their local health systems and types of management, emphasizing the importance of empowering SUS users and their participation in instances of social control.

