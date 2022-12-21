National Response Plan for detection and outbreak of polio proposes coordinated action by SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

The Ministry of Health works daily to keep Brazil free of polio cases. In addition to investing in vaccines, Pasta launched on November 1, 2022, the “National Response Plan to a Poliovirus Detection Event and a Poliomyelitis Outbreak: Brazil‘s Strategy”. The objective is to establish a coordinated response in the three spheres of management of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the face of an eventual detection of wild poliovirus or vaccine-derived poliovirus.

The plan has the following goals:

  • Strengthen epidemiological surveillance of acute flaccid paralysis;
  • Ensure universal access to polio vaccination services;
  • Strengthen laboratory surveillance;
  • Build the operational capacity of states and municipalities to keep polio at bay;
  • Present timely response guidelines, mapping institutions and partners for coordinated actions.

The efforts of the Ministry of Health are focused mainly on disease prevention, through vaccines offered throughout the year in immunization rooms. In addition to prevention, however, the Pasta works to respond in a timely and efficient, effective and coordinated way among the technical areas involved in coping with the public health emergency of polio.

Since 1990, Brazil has not detected cases of poliomyelitis. In 1994, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) certified it as an area free of wild poliovirus circulation in its territory.


