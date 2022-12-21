Ministry of Health expands cancer care coverage — Português (Brasil)

In 2022, almost 700,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in the country and by 2025, it is estimated that there will be over 705,000 new cases per year. The growth of cancer diagnoses (diseases caused by the disorderly growth of cells) is a global public health problem and in Brazil, the Ministry of Health has adopted strategies to suppress habits that collaborate for the emergence of pathologies, through the work done for Primary Health Care, together with the dissemination of the culture of screening among users of the Unified Health System (SUS) in search of early diagnosis and treatment, with the objective of reducing patient mortality.

In the last four years, 18 hospitals were qualified in high complexity oncology as a reference for more than 100 types of cancer. In all, R$ 418,210,700.86 were invested in the incorporation of new technologies and medicines to improve patients’ lives.

Structure

In Brazil, there are 314 hospitals qualified in high complexity oncology, check here, to perform diagnosis and treatment (surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy) for different cases in the country.

While the Ministry of Health develops national policies to combat diseases, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) helps coordinate combat actions and coordinates with the entities that provide care, ensuring the exchange of information and helping to standardize protocols. according to the guidelines of the Folder.

Reach

The extension of the Ministry of Health‘s lines of care to diseases is a management innovation with the objective of expanding the population’s access to the services provided. The Blue Line, for example, seeks to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of prostate cancer, the most common type among men, since the chances of cure increase by 90% in the initial stage. BRL 4,304,971.22 million were invested in early diagnosis and the payment table of the Unified Health System (SUS) for prostate biopsy procedures was updated.

Minister Marcelo Queiroga highlights innovations in favor of the population, such as the Plan for the Expansion of Radiotherapy in the SUS (Persus). “We have highly complex oncological units and centers. The Federal Government, through the Persus program, increased Brazilians’ access to radiotherapy. In President Bolsonaro’s government alone, 44 linear accelerators were instituted. This is three times more than previously done and shows our commitment. We work to include new technologies, which are important, whether for diagnosis or treatment”.

Treatment

Cancer in its early stages can be controlled. The tripod of cure considers radiotherapy, treatment with ionizing radiation to destroy or prevent tumor cells from growing; chemotherapy, treatment using drugs to destroy the diseased cells that are forming the tumor and also preventing them from spreading, with the aim of curing or even improving the patient’s quality of life; and finally, surgical intervention, which seeks to remove the tumor with the aim of curing it, especially when there is early detection of the tumor and its total removal is possible. All treatments can also fulfill mitigating purposes, when the intention is to reduce the amount of tumor cells or control symptoms that compromise the quality of the patient’s survival.

Bone marrow transplantation and palliative care are also services provided by the SUS. The first is indicated for diseases that affect blood cells, such as leukemias and lymphomas, and consists of replacing a sick or deficient bone marrow with normal bone marrow cells, with the aim of reconstituting a healthy marrow and cure. As for palliative care, the option is to promote the quality of life of patients and their families, through the prevention and relief of suffering in cases where resources for healing have been exhausted. The focus is on the early identification of treatable situations and the treatment of pain and other physical, social, psychological and spiritual symptoms.

