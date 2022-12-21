Implemented in 2020, the Perspective of the Patient values ​​the experience of the SUS user in the process of evaluating health technologies

Popular participation in the processes of incorporating technologies into the Unified Health System (SUS) gained much more space with the introduction of the Patient Perspective. Implemented by the current federal management, the purpose is to offer the SUS user’s view when reporting their experiences in coping with the most diverse health conditions.

It works like this: the volunteer presents a report at the meeting of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), within the “Perspective of the Patient” (Patient’s Perspective) space. For this, public calls are made.

Anyone can participate. Applications are made by patients, caregivers, family members or tutors. Associations may also appoint representatives. Those interested in participating must have direct experience with the topic at hand.

Among the debates with the greatest collaboration from society is the evaluation of different technologies for rare diseases. Since the second half of 2020, when the Patient Perspective was implemented, there have already been 17 participations in meetings on the subject.



Ministry of Health