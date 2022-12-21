Federal Government invested BRL 38 billion in Covid-19 vaccines and created unprecedented logistics, allowing high vaccination coverage of Brazilians

Strict quality control, vial checking, temperature analysis and flight planning. This is how the Ministry of Health acted to ensure that vaccines against Covid-19 arrived safely in the arms of Brazilians. Investment in protection against the virus that causes the biggest global health emergency was more than BRL 38 billion.

“The main public policy to face the pandemic is vaccination. And there was no shortage of immunizers. We have already distributed more than 568 million doses. This only happened thanks to the logistics, which are complex, but have been done efficiently so that the entire population receives the vaccines”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The efforts of the Ministry of Health allowed reaching more than 80% of the population with the complete primary vaccination schedule. In this administration, Brazil also signed a technology transfer agreement from Astrazeneca to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) that allowed the national production of the Active Pharmaceutical Input (IFA) of the Covid-19 vaccine. The measure was essential for the production of immunizers in the country.

Immunizers in the process of organization and storage at the Distribution and Logistics Center of the Ministry of Health in São Paulo

The success of the vaccination campaign required the development of unprecedented logistics, which involved organizing the doses, from arrival to the construction of distribution guidelines.

Learn more in the step-by-step below:

To be administered to Brazilians, vaccines need to have authorization for emergency use or registration from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). After this stage, the Federal Government seeks laboratories that can meet the necessary demand for Brazil. At the end of the negotiation, negotiations begin regarding the forecast of shipment and arrival of the imported doses in the country, as well as the availability of the based doses. This is the first step in logistics until the vaccine reaches the population.

As it is an international load, upon arriving in Brazil, the vaccines go through the release of the Federal Revenue and Anvisa. The immunizers are then taken to the Logistics Distribution Center of the Ministry of Health, located at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. The site has 36,000 m² for storing inputs in climate-controlled, frozen, matured and refrigerated areas.

Work in Logistics Distribution Centers

Upon receiving batches of the Covid-19 vaccine, the team at the Ministry of Health‘s Logistics Distribution Center stores the immunizers in cold chambers. This team is responsible for carrying out the counting and quality control of the doses received.

Dialogue with states and municipalities for distribution

After consolidating data on immunizers, the Ministry of Health meets with the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), which are representatives of states and municipalities, respectively, to jointly define the distribution strategy to be adopted at each stage of the campaign.

Consolidation of data in the Technical Report

After a tripartite agreement, a Technical Report is drawn up. In addition to the amount of doses for each unit of the Federation, the document also details guidelines on the public to be vaccinated, as well as the amount that will be allocated for the first and second doses. Only after this planning, built with the participation of the three federative entities, are the doses released for distribution by the Ministry of Health.

Arrival of vaccines for states and municipalities

With defined flight plans, immunizers leave the distribution centers and arrive in the states within 48 hours. From this stage, the federative unit is responsible for distribution to the municipalities, which can be carried out in up to seven days. Each municipality, in turn, defines local strategies for how vaccines will be applied to the target population.



