Update of guidelines collaborates to combat Acute Myocardial Infarction — Português (Brasil)

Over the past four years, the Ministry of Health has outlined important strategies to tackle the main causes of death and illness in the country. Among the strategies to improve the specialized care of the Unified Health System (SUS), there is the Care Line for Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI). Updated in 2021, this is a protocol that provides strategies for improving the quality and speed of care in emergency situations involving Acute Myocardial Infarction, also known as a heart attack.

With the line, the participating states receive training, guidance and resources for investments in equipment and improvements. Annually, more than 128,000 procedures related to Acute Myocardial Infarction are performed in the SUS, such as angioplasties, catheterizations and surgical interventions. Investments, on average, are R$ 500 million and in 2022, R$ 41 million were reinforced.

Acute Myocardial Infarction is the leading cause of death in the country. Annually, there are 300 to 400 thousand cases, with 30% of deaths. To reduce risks, urgent and emergency care in the first few minutes is essential, hence the importance of a protocol with agile guidelines and the application of resources for equipment that can help maintain the lives of patients.

A heart attack happens when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked and the heart tissue loses oxygen, which can lead to death. The Care Line for Acute Myocardial Infarction standardizes the services from the moment the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) is activated by 192. From then on, there is monitored pre-care and the patient proceeds to referral hospital care with competent teams.

Improvements

Elaborated in 2011, the ordinance that approved the “Acute Myocardial Infarction Care Line and the Acute Coronary Syndromes Protocol” creates and changes procedures in the “SUS Table of Procedures, Medications, Orthotics, Prostheses and Special Materials”, which passed for important updates in 2021. Under No. 3,438, of December 7, the regulation began to provide for new procedures, medications, orthoses and prostheses, expanding the services and treatments for heart diseases by the SUS.

Currently, there are 311 health facilities qualified for high complexity care. With the innovations, resources began to be authorized in the financing table for investments in health for telemedicine in emergencies; cardiovascular physiotherapy; and hemodynamics in emergency care.

In practical terms, it is possible, even at the SAMU, to perform the electrocardiogram and the doctor can issue the report remotely to speed up the correct hospital referral. With regard to hemodynamics, it allows the use, when necessary, of thrombolytics — a drug that dissolves clots, which can help blood flow, reducing the risk of death. Professionals who provide care at SAMU are supported by experienced medical teams in hospitals.

Minister Marcelo Queiroga reinforces the importance of updating the Care Line and investments, medicines and appropriate procedures in the treatment of cardiac emergencies. “The 635 SAMU Advanced Support Units that exist in the country, with thrombolytics and doctors at the top, and with the help of telecardiology and tele-electrocardiography, will be able to save many lives”, says Queiroga.

In some cases where there is an Acute Myocardial Infarction, physiotherapy is required for rehabilitation. With the care contemplated by the SUS, around 85% of these patients will have an improvement in their quality of life beyond emergency care, with strengthening support.

Another novelty was the table readjustment of the value of some procedures, in search of more effectiveness for investments in health, such as adult and pediatric cardiac catheterization. In addition, coronary angioplasty began to be financed by the Strategic Actions and Compensation Fund (FAEC). In the case of elective coronary angioplasty, the procedure was changed to an outpatient modality. In this way, after the service and being within the criteria, those who are attended can be discharged in a few hours after undergoing the technique, a relief for the patient, in addition to increasing the availability of beds for those waiting for assistance.

