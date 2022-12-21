Set of initiatives sheds light on rare diseases — Português (Brasil)

Rare diseases are those that affect up to 65 people out of every 100,000 individuals. To disseminate information regarding these diseases, the Ministry of Health, through the Secretariat for Labor Management (SGTES) and Health Education, develops a set of initiatives to raise awareness and clarify the cases, these are called educommunication actions. The intention is to disseminate information to the general population and train health professionals for the proper referral of patients in the Unified Health System.

SGTES coordinates educational actions and has the support of the mascot Rarinha. Launched on August 31, 2021, it is a symbol of the campaign for actions aimed at rare diseases, as defined by the dysfunctions specified by Ordinance GM/MS No. 199, of January 30, 2014. Among the works developed, it is available on the platform UniverSUS Brasil is a self-instructional course, produced by the Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics (SBGM) and provided to the Ministry of Health. The training can be accessed here.

With 10 class hours, enrollment in the training is free. To date, 1,852 people have signed up and 307 have completed the content. The second class is open for enrollment until December 26th.

The educational offer helps health professionals in the initial management of the person with a rare disease, from screening, referral to a specialist, hospitalization, passing through the recognition of the definition of the pathology profile, to family guidance, so that the family is welcomed and clarified at each stage of the process.

In addition to the module, other video classes related to the topic are available on the platform. These include rare disease pharmacology, rare disease dentistry, and rare disease ophthalmology. The contents can be accessed through the same training link, just register to have access to the materials.

Complementarily, the UniverSUS Brasil platform also has general information about rare diseases. In the form of pills – short information -, the contents are presented by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, about the signs of six conditions classified as uncommon. The material is also published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Another achievement of the Ministry of Health, through SGTES, was the launch of the 1st edition of the Rare Booklet. The publication brings information about patient rights, health guidelines for people with rare diseases, the path to diagnosis and care at Reference Centers for Rare Diseases in Brazil. More information is available on the ConnectSUS app.

Ministry of Health