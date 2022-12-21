Brazilian Natural Medicine

In less than two years, more than 70 SUS users participated in the health technology assessment — CMIO(Brazil)

Between 2020 and 2022, more than 70 patients, caregivers, family members or tutors participated in the “Patient Perspective” in the initial process of evaluating a technology by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), of the Ministry of Health . The space is an opportunity for citizens to participate in committee meetings, representing the view of SUS users and sharing experiences with different health technologies.

The action aims to encourage collaboration, since aspects related to real life bring important considerations to this process. The participant’s statement must report the experience of becoming ill or living/dealing with a certain health condition.

Anyone can participate and associations can also appoint representatives. Interested parties must have direct experience with the topic at hand and know the nine steps available on the “Guidelines for Participating in the Patient’s Perspective” page. Are they:

1) Definition;
2) How the participation will be;
3) Who can apply;
4) How to apply;
5) Selection;
6) Conflict of interest;
7) Activities;
8) Conitec meeting; and
9) Flow.

