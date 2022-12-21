Training improves Primary Health Care services — CMIO(Brazil)

Primary Health Care (PHC) is the first level of care offered by the Unified Health System and is characterized by a set of actions at the individual and collective levels, which include promotion, disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, harm reduction and health maintenance.

However, in addition to the services provided to the population, the APS also provides professional training to qualify its teams that deal directly with the population. Currently, among the courses promoted by the Ministry of Health are:

professional residence

Residencies in the area of ​​Family Health are a two-year postgraduate modality. During this period, the resident sees patients under the supervision of specialists. The Federal District and municipalities that have medical or multidisciplinary residency programs in Family Health may request financial transfers to offer training. With the resource, the federal government seeks to encourage the specialization of professionals such as doctors, nurses and dentists in Primary Care and, consequently, improve the quality of care for the population.

Improvement in service management

Offered through a term of execution signed between the Ministry of Health and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, the purpose of the agreement is to produce and offer two thousand vacancies for the Improvement in Management of Primary Health Care services course, in the modality of distance education, for managers of PHC health facilities.

Strengthening APS Attributes

With two thousand vacancies, the course for Strengthening the Attributes of PHC is aimed at higher-level health professionals working in the segment throughout the country. For the development of the course, the General Coordination of the Family Health Strategy (CGESF) will partner with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) for the production, evaluation and validation of the basic content of the course, as well as the acquisition of educational resources and learning issues.

Health Program with Agent

Providing technical training to 200,000 community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases, the Saúde com Agent program seeks to improve health indicators, quality and resolution of Primary Care services for Brazilians. It was joined by 5,452 Brazilian municipalities, with the enrollment of 138,000 community health agents and 62,000 agents to combat endemic diseases.

Forwarding protocols

Through a decentralized execution term (TED) between the Ministry of Health and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), support materials with 249 referencing protocols in 27 specialties were produced and made available in digital media. The content is in the process of final revision by the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Health, organized by the General Coordination of the Family Health Strategy (CGESF), as well as the production of clinical decision support guides, based on scientific evidence for professionals from APS.

Organization of processes

The Ministry of Health also seeks to provide opportunities for alignment of territorial governance, through technical management support with state and municipal health departments. Among the actions is the TeleNordeste project, carried out via the program to support the institutional development of the Unified Health System (PROADI-SUS). The axis of action is offered through Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, providing BRL 78 million for projects in 20 states and the Federal District for joint projects. The proposal supports 431 municipalities, 3,400 Basic Health Units (UBS) and 3,500 Family Health teams (eSF).

In addition to Hospital Sírio Libanês and Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, TeleNordeste has consulting actions carried out collaboratively with Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, Hospital do Coração and Hospital Moinhos de Ventos. The initiative reaches nine states in the northeast region and has a transfer of R$ 63.9 million. The idea is to benefit up to 1,402 Family Health teams in 17 health regions, prioritizing areas that develop Health Care planning (PAS) and/or the organization of specialized outpatient care in a network with Primary Health Care (PlanificaSUS ).

The clinical conditions and, consequently, the specialties to be attended are defined together with the technical area of ​​municipal management in order to provide diagnostic and therapeutic support to regions with empty care.

dissemination of knowledge

The offer of distance education courses is used as a way to disseminate knowledge among federal institutions with expertise in the production, dissemination, mobilization, execution and generation of evidence. By 2024, different projects will certify two thousand APS professionals, with an investment of BRL 3 million.

In addition, there is investment in the production of knowledge for Research on Primary Care. With the contribution of R$ 23.8 million, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics Foundation (IBGE/RJ) seeks to strengthen the Unified Health System (SUS) by systematizing information. The results presented are accounted for in the National Survey of Demography and Health (PNDS) and Primary Health Care (APS) and are framed in the following axes:

● Special Supplement for Primary Health Care (APS);

● Child Development with PNAD-Contínua2021;

● National Survey of Demography and Health of Children and Women (PNDS).

