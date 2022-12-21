Renasce Program expands care for children with congenital heart disease — Português (Brasil)

The diagnosis of a congenital disease can cause fear and insecurity in a moment of celebration for the arrival of a new life. In the case of heart diseases, the program of the National Network of Cardiovascular Health Specialized in Congenital Heart Disease (Renasce), of the Ministry of Health, seeks to promote early diagnosis and specialized intervention for children, in addition to adequate family support during treatments.

By increasing the number of surgeries, the Renasce program increases the chances of improvement for patients and minimizes regional inequalities in access to treatments. The Program is structured around three axes: training/teaching, assistance and line of care for congenital heart disease.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reinforced the importance of the Ministry’s work on the subject: “It is a strategic area of ​​cardiovascular health care, above all because it affects our children. The Federal Government has a priority to qualify this assistance so that we can expand access to all those who are born with congenital heart diseases in Brazil”, he said.

Currently, 68 units are qualified by the Ministry of Health to perform pediatric cardiovascular surgeries in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Scenario

Out of every thousand babies, ten are born with some type of congenital heart disease. Per year, according to the Ministry of Health, around 30 thousand children are born with the problem in Brazil and approximately 40% will need surgery in the first year, which represents 12 thousand patients.

When access to specialized follow-up is necessary, families are referred to specialized outpatient clinics, polyclinics and hospitals, so that babies and children undergo consultations with specialists and, if necessary, there is a referral for interventional and surgical procedures. .

technical work

The Technical Advisory Chamber (CTA) of the Renasce Program was established in 2021, through Ordinance SAES/MS No. 902, of September 9, 2021, revoked by Ordinance SAES No. 835, of November 18, 2022, which reinstated the CTA- It is reborn and, with it, new members were added.

The purpose of the CTA is to promote discussions, evaluate and propose measures through the exchange of knowledge and experiences. All in favor of improving strategic actions and technical-scientific assistance for decision-making on program issues. CTA-RENASCE members meet monthly for discussions that allow the development of structuring actions in the country’s specialized cardiovascular network.

As defined by the CTA, the line of care axis, which will create the nationwide Congenital Heart Disease Care Line (LC-CC), will guide the first year of the CTA. Thus, in order to elaborate subsidies for the creation of the LC-CC, from June to October 2022, virtual workshops of discussions took place with subgroups of work divided into nine thematic areas, namely: Maternal-Fetal and Neonatal Assistance; Outpatient, pre- and post-operative follow-up; Adult congenital heart disease; Hospitalization and Cardiointensive care; Cardiovascular Surgery and Circulatory Assistance; Interventional and Therapeutic Hemodynamics; Transplant; Information, Registration and Database and Regulation.

The workshops had the participation of specialists indicated by the members of CTA-RENASCE and with the support of a team of facilitators, through a methodology based mainly on dialogued expositions and on collective construction to achieve the results.

The chamber is made up of the Secretariat for Specialized Health Care (SAES), through the General Coordination of Specialized Care (CGAE/DAET/SAES), Department of Regulation, Evaluation and Control of Systems (DRAC/SAES/MS), Department of Hospital, Home and Emergency Care (DAHU/SAES/MS). In addition to it, the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS) and the following specialized hospitals and medical societies are part of: Instituto Nacional de Cardiologia – INC, Associação Beneficente Syria – HCOR, Hospital de Messejana Dr. Carlos Alberto Studart, Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia, INCOR – Instituto do Coração –HCFMUSP, Instituto de Cardiologia e Transplantas do Distrito Federal (ICTDF/DF), Instituto de Medicina Integral Professor Fernando Figueira (IMIP), Hospital de Base de São José do Rio Preto, Pernambuco University Cardiological Emergency Room – Prof. Luiz Tavares (PROCAPE), Brotherhood of Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Porto Alegre, Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, Brazilian Society of Cardiology; Brazilian Society of Hemodynamic Interventional Cardiology, Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery.

Ministry of Health