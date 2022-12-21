From 2019 to 2022, the Ministry of Health added five drugs to Farmácia Popular — Português (Brasil)

The Popular Pharmacy Program is the main drug distribution program of the Unified Health System (SUS) and serves more than 20 million Brazilians. Currently, Farmácia Popular has more than 30,000 accredited pharmacies, distributed in 4,397 municipalities, in all 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District, and coverage of 78.9% of Brazilian municipalities with at least one accredited establishment.

From 2019 to 2022, five drugs were incorporated into the Popular Pharmacy Program:

• Amlodipine Besylate 5 mg (arterial hypertension)

• Metoprolol Succinate 25 mg (high blood pressure)

• Spironolactone 25 mg (high blood pressure)

• Furosemide 40 mg (high blood pressure)

• Dapagliflozin 10 mg (type 2 diabetes mellitus associated with cardiovascular disease, for people over 65 years of age)

Between 2018 and 2021, the amount of drugs distributed increased from 13.8 billion to 14.3 billion units. Until June of this year, more than 7.2 billion medicines were delivered to the Brazilian population.

The Federal Government Program intends to complement the availability of medicines used in the basic component of pharmaceutical assistance through a partnership with private network pharmacies and drugstores. In this way, in addition to the Basic Health Units and/or municipal pharmacies, the citizen will be able to obtain medicines in accredited pharmacies and drugstores.

Farmácia Popular provides free medication for the treatment of diabetes, asthma and hypertension, and subsidized medication (copayment) for dyslipidemia, rhinitis, Parkinson’s disease, osteoporosis, glaucoma, contraception and geriatric diapers. In the co-payment modality, the Ministry of Health bears part of the drug price (up to 90% of the tabulated reference value) and the citizen pays the remainder, according to the price charged by the pharmacy.

