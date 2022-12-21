Cardiovascular Health Strategy defines disease prevention and heart care actions — Português (Brasil)

Among chronic non-communicable diseases, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are particularly relevant because they are associated with the main causes of death and disability in the global and national health context. Faced with this reality and the challenges for controlling conditions considered risk factors, the Cardiovascular Health Strategy (CVS) in Primary Health Care (PHC) was instituted in November 2021. The initiative of the Ministry of Health intends to elaborate actions of health promotion, prevention, early identification and care, through PHC. The objectives of the Strategy are:

qualify comprehensive care for the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases in PHC;

support the development of actions for the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors within the scope of PHC, with emphasis on conditions of systemic arterial hypertension (SAH) and diabetes mellitus (DM);

promote the control of blood pressure and glycemic levels, adherence to treatment and reduction in the rates of complications, hospitalizations and deaths due to cardiovascular diseases.

For the implementation of this strategy, BRL 24 million were allocated, an amount added to the regular transfer for policies to care for cardiovascular diseases, as stipulated by ordinances GM/MS nº 2,105 and 2,110, of June 30, 2022.

As a result, 981 municipalities considered eligible and which adhered to receive the incentives were contemplated. In addition to financial incentives, they also had cycles of workshops to support the implementation of the strategy and joined telehealth, including tools such as teleconsultation, teleconsultation and mentoring, with the aim of expanding access to specialized support, including the areas of cardiology, endocrinology, nutrition , physiotherapy and nursing.

To expand knowledge and support the implementation of ECV in the cities served, materials were also developed for professionals and managers, in addition to the production of informational content for the population, available on the official channels of the Ministry of Health, which deal with the importance of promotion actions health, prevention and care for people with risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Materials can be accessed at: aps.saude.gov.br/ape/saudecardiovascular

