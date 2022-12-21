Ministry of Health expands nutritional monitoring of indigenous children — Português (Brasil)

To improve the nutritional monitoring of indigenous children, the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai) has implemented a series of food and nutritional surveillance policies (VAN). The Breastfeeding and Feeding Brazil (EAAB) strategy is one of them. The measure complies with the National Health Plan (PNS) (quadrennium 2020-2023) and intends to expand to 92% the dietary supervision of children under 5 years old. The initiative aims to qualify actions to promote, protect and support breastfeeding and healthy complementary foods for children under 2 years of age.

At the same time, vitamin A supplementation programs are being implemented in indigenous lands, for children aged six to 59 months, and iron, for children aged six to 24 months. Other measures include strengthening infant nutrition with powdered vitamins and minerals – NutriSUS, for children aged six to 59 months. The actions are carried out in partnership with the General Coordination of Food and Nutrition – CGAN/DEPROS/SAPS.

The follow-up, monitoring and evaluation of food and nutrition surveillance indicators allow health professionals to better understand the indigenous population that resides in the territories and is assisted by Sesai and, thus, can serve the communities more efficiently.

