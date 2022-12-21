Conitec updates technology assessment process in SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

The evaluation process for new health technologies and the structure of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) were updated. On the last day of the 1st, Decree nº 11.161, of August 4, 2022, was published, with the new configuration that will come into effect from December.

Conitec will be formed by the Executive Secretariat and three committees: on medicines; of products and procedures; of clinical protocols and therapeutic guidelines. There will be no more plenary and the current members will be divided between the proposed axes.

This dynamic allows specifying, qualifying and diversifying the perspectives involved in the health technology assessment process, making it more efficient, consistent and effective.

With the change, it will be possible for the areas of the Ministry of Health to present a proposal for the incorporation of drugs and products with a different indication than that approved by Anvisa, as provided for by Law No.

In this case, the demonstration of scientific evidence on the efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety of the drug or product for the intended use in the request must be observed. In addition, established use must be proven or the existence of authorization for the intended use in one of the countries whose competent regulatory authority is a member of the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceutical Products for Human Use or of the International Forum of Product Regulators for the Health.

Representatives of the Health Technology Assessment Centers (NATS), members of the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats), and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) gain space and voting rights on the Commission.

The normative acts also indicate the participation in the meetings of the Commission, without the right to vote, of representatives of the National Council of Justice, of the National Council of the Public Ministry and of the Superior Council of the Public Defender’s Office.

Ministry of Health