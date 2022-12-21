Ministry of Health offered 830 free courses between 2019 and 2022 — CMIO(Brazil)

In the last four years, the three educational platforms in health – AVASUS, UNA-SUS and UniverSUS – totaled 830 free courses, in distance or hybrid formats (online and face-to-face), for those who seek to deepen their knowledge. More than 3.1 million students have already accessed the training. The portals are managed and/or supported by the Ministry of Health and, at the moment, 468 courses are open for enrollment.

For the UNA-SUS, 492 courses were offered between January 2019 and November 2022, a period in which more than 4.2 million students enrolled. In the same range, the AVASUS provided 326 courses, totaling 2.3 million students enrolled. The UniverSUS platform had 12 specific courses, where 88,000 people enrolled and almost 20,000 students were certified.

Educational offers are in line with society’s needs and present solutions to public health issues. In addition to the partnership with the Ministry of Health, through the Secretariat for Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES/MS), the three platforms have a collaborative network that brings together dozens of Brazilian secondary and higher education institutions and also from other countries. In addition, they have support from organizations linked to research, government agencies, among other collaborators.

Ministry of Health