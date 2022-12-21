more than 53.7 million consultations were performed in four years — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazil has 34 Special Indigenous Health Districts (Dsei), strategically divided by territorial criteria. In the last four years, this entire population received health care from multidisciplinary teams. According to the Indigenous Health Care Subsystem (SasiSUS), more than 53.7 million consultations were carried out between 2019 and 2022 to date.

With the objective of reinforcing the presence of the Unified Health System (SUS) in these places, the Ministry of Health implemented the “More Indigenous Health” project. The initiative has already totaled 29 actions in the form of joint efforts, accounting for more than 9,800 consultations with an ophthalmologist; more than 4,800 consultations with a general practitioner; more than 1,700 gynecological and women’s health consultations; nearly 1,700 pediatric appointments, growth and development monitoring; 50 appointments with a psychologist and 4 appointments with an orthopedist.

The benefited territories were, until then, Dsei Leste de Roraima, Alto Rio Negro, Mato Grosso do Sul, Guamá-Tocantins, Potiguara, Interior Sul, Xingu, Porto Velho, Bahia, Xavante, Altamira, Vale do Javari, Maranhão and Yanomami.

To ensure comprehensive health care for indigenous peoples, professionals also carried out 67 health education activities, performed 266 ultrasounds, applied 369 doses of immunobiologicals, provided 499 radiological consultations, performed 466 general surgeries, 46 gynecological surgeries and more than 1, 1 thousand ophthalmologists, with the donation of more than 6 thousand glasses. In the dental area, 5,300 consultations were provided, in addition to 15,000 procedures and 180 prostheses were made. At least 4,200 oral hygiene kits were donated to the population.

In partnership with the Health Expeditionaries, there are also ongoing actions in the Dsei Alto Rio Negro and in the Dsei Yanomami, with the participation of the Associação Médicos da Floresta.

Flying Team

In the last two years, on another front, the steering team of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), composed of doctors, nurses and nursing technicians, developed actions to strengthen Primary Care. In total, 56,700 consultations and procedures were carried out in Dsei Maranhão, East of Roraima, Potiguara, Amapá and North of Pará, South Coast, Mato Grosso do Sul, Araguaia, Xavante, Xingu, Kaiapó do Mato Grosso, Yanomami, Interior South and Upper Juruá River.

The actions offered consultations in general practice, prenatal care, preventive care, family planning, monitoring of growth and development, food and nutritional surveillance, monitoring of hypertension and diabetes, worms, malaria, onchocerciasis, tungiasis, health education activities, testing for Sexually Transmitted Infections (IST), Covid-19 and malaria, carrying out various procedures and exams, among others.

Epidemiological surveillance

Sesai also systematically carries out actions that include epidemiological surveillance for the prevention and control of the reintroduction or increase of communicable diseases, such as measles, malaria, tuberculosis, sexually transmitted infections, leprosy, geohelminthiasis, onchocerciasis, schistosomiasis, leishmaniasis, accidents with venomous animals , among other grievances.

The Ministry of Health also constantly monitors the health situation in indigenous lands, offering immunobiologicals, updating records, preparing specific contingency plans for eradicated diseases and/or under control in the territory, sizing the supply of medication and inputs for assisting indigenous peoples and strengthening the DSEI’s response capacities to reduce the impact of certain risk factors.

