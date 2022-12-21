From 2019 to 2022, 104 drugs and 37 other technologies were incorporated into the SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health carried out 338 public consultations, from January 2019 to November 2022, to receive information, criticism and suggestions from society on medicines, products, procedures and equipment in health. Among the technologies, the incorporation of drugs for Covid-19, psoriasis, bone marrow cancer, rare diseases, breast cancer and hepatitis C. A total of 257,869 contributions from patients, guardians and technical-scientific nature were received.

Consultations broaden discussions on a given topic and support decisions on the formulation and definition of public policies. During this period, 104 medicines and 37 other technologies (products and procedures) were incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS).

The contributions received are evaluated and included in the final reports of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) and, subsequently, forwarded to the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health (SCTIE/MS). A total of 296 recommendations were evaluated by the Commission and 106 published protocols.

Conitec is the body responsible for assisting the Ministry of Health in the process of inclusion, exclusion or modification of health technologies in the SUS and also in the preparation or revision of Clinical Protocols and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT). The commission makes its recommendations available for consultation for a period of 20 days. Exceptionally, this period may be reduced to 10 days in urgent situations.

Click here to learn more. At this address, Technical Reports are also available with information that helps in understanding the technologies in the evaluation process.

Ministry of Health