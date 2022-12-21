Since 2020, Saúde has recorded a progressive decrease in cases of malaria in indigenous lands; check out actions — CMIO(Brazil)

Malaria is an infectious disease, which causes symptoms such as high fever, nausea, tremors and headache, and affects indigenous people served by 21 Special Indigenous Health Districts. Due to the number of cases registered in the DSEI Yanomami, there was a strong mobilization of the Ministry of Health, through the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai/MS), with the states of Amazonas and Roraima, in order to intensify the actions developed in this area. territory.

Training activities were carried out for local professionals to strengthen epidemiological surveillance, input management, vector control, diagnosis and treatment of indigenous peoples. The training took place in Brasília, in 2020, and in Boa Vista, in 2021 and 2022.

An “Emergency Action Plan” was also drawn up for malaria control, which prioritized the base centers in Alto Mucajaí, Auaris and Marari. The Sanitary District, together with the municipalities of Barcelos (AM) and Caracaraí (RR), developed articulations for the execution of joint actions to control malaria in the base poles of Baixo Catrimani, Marauiá and Missão Catrimani.

The Ministry of Health acquired essential equipment and inputs for the diagnosis, in addition to rapid tests at the central level. Between January and November 2022, when compared to the previous year, there was an increase of more than 13% in the performance of diagnostic tests, from 73 thousand to 82 thousand.

According to coach Lucas Felipe Oliveira, the Pasta has spared no efforts to qualify and improve malaria control at the Dsei Yanomami. “It is also noteworthy that, from 2020 to November 2022, 489,840 pills of Artemeter + Lumefantrine, 1,129 ampoules of injectable artesunate, 70,710 pills of artesunate + mefloquine, 484,500 pills of chloroquine and 1,093,601 pills of primaquine were sent to the DSEI Yanomami for carrying out the treatment. As for vector control, 920 loads of etofenprox, 457 liters of lambdacyhalothrin and 6,700 Mosquito Nets Impregnated with Long-lasting Insecticide (MILD) were delivered in the same period”, reports Lucas.

He also points out that there was a 7% reduction in the number of cases in 2021, compared to the year 2020. For the year 2022, a further drop in cases is expected, considering that there is a 46% decrease in the number of cases in the Yanomami territory compared to the number of cases in 2021. “Obviously, this is preliminary data, but encouraging, in relation to the reality found in other years”, he highlights.

Progressive decrease since 2020

The goal of reducing malaria cases by 35%, compared to 2018, established in the District Plan for Indigenous Health (PDSI) for the period 2020 – 2023, was achieved in four Special Indigenous Health Districts endemic for the disease in 2021. They are: Alto Rio Purus, Amapá and Northern Pará, Manaus and Maranhão.

Another five districts reached the reduction target of at least 20%, established for the year 2021: Alto Rio Juruá, Alto Rio Negro, Alto Rio Solimões, Guamá-Tocantins and Vale do Javari.

Ministry of Health