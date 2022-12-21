Brazil invests in service network to reduce maternal and child mortality — Português (Brasil)

Committed to reducing maternal and child mortality, the Ministry of Health instituted, this year, the Maternal and Child Care Network (Rami). The strategy, formalized by Ordinance GM/MS nº 715/2022, aims to expand services for the segment, in accordance with the Global Agenda 2030 of the United Nations for Development (UNDP). Brazil and 192 other countries are committed to the proposal of eradicating poverty and promoting a dignified life for people.

Historical epidemiological data from the country indicated the need for new processes, and the implementation of the network guarantees more robustness to face maternal and infant mortality, assuring women the right to family planning, prenatal care, as well as care in the event of a miscarriage , in childbirth and in the puerperium. For newborns and children, the right to safe birth, healthy growth and development is sought. The goal is to have less than 30 deaths of pregnant women per 100,000 live births.

Currently, there are 49 normal delivery centers enabled and financed by Rami, totaling 207 rooms for pre-delivery, delivery and puerperium (PPP), in addition to 39 houses for pregnant women, babies and postpartum women, totaling 594 beds. Regarding hospital beds, there are 2,757 for high-risk pregnancies; 4,194 neonatal intensive care units (NICU); 3,192 conventional intermediate care units; and 1,004 kangaroo intermediate care units.

Based on the need to expand existing structures, Rami promotes the greatest scope of actions, with the introduction of essential services that were absent, in addition to efficiently managing public investments. The services consolidated by the maternal and child care policy were maintained, namely: neonatal intensive care units (Utin), conventional intensive care unit (Ucinco), kangaroo intermediate care unit (Ucinca), in addition to high-quality pregnancy beds. risk (GAR), the pregnant, baby and postpartum woman’s home (CGBP) and normal delivery centers (CPN). Among the novelties added to guarantee the expansion of maternal and child care are the low-risk maternity hospitals of types I, II and III depending on the production of deliveries, the high-risk pregnancy outpatient clinic (AGAR) and the newborn follow-up clinic. -born discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit (Aneo).

Ministry of Health