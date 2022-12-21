Federal Government invested more than BRL 540 billion to face the pandemic in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

The Unified Health System (SUS) was the fundamental pillar for Brazil to face the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Health spared no efforts to offer the population beds, medicines and, mainly, vaccines against the disease. Since 2020, Pasta has invested more than BRL 540 billion, of which BRL 106 billion in extraordinary credit to face Covid-19.

Of the total investments in SUS, at least R$ 38 billion were allocated to the acquisition of more than 650 million doses of vaccines. Actions also involve:

More than BRL 14 billion in enabling more than 35,000 Covid-19 ICU beds;

17.8 thousand ventilators for all of Brazil;

24.9 million hospital drugs distributed (used for intubation);

38 awareness campaigns on vaccination, measures to prevent and control Covid-19, with an investment of more than BRL 381 million;

More than 570 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines distributed throughout the country, in the largest vaccination campaign in the country’s history;

Vaccination

The National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19 began on January 18, 2021. The Ministry of Health set up a National Operational Plan, based on 10 axes:

Epidemiological situation and definition of the target population for vaccination; Covid-19 vaccines; Pharmacovigilance; Information systems; Operationalization for vaccination; Monitoring, Supervision and Evaluation; Budget for implementing vaccination; Post-marketing studies; Communication; End of the vaccination campaign.

The plan was prepared in accordance with the global guidelines of the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). Several updates were made as protection technologies were updated. The main updates involved additional and booster doses for the elderly, immunosuppressed and health professionals; Pfizer vaccine interval reduced from 12 to eight weeks; coadministration and revaccination recommendations for transplant recipients.

Distribution

The distribution of immunizers was also planned in order to serve all states and the Federal District in the fastest, most equitable and egalitarian way. An unprecedented logistical operation was prepared for distribution, with the first doses being delivered 48 hours after they were made available by the laboratories.

The result: broad vaccination coverage and the consequent drop in the moving average of cases and deaths due to the disease. More than 570 million doses were sent to all federative units organized based on distribution guidelines designed prioritizing target audiences. More than 79% of the population completed the primary vaccination schedule with both doses or single doses. In addition, immunizers were made available for booster doses. To date, more than 495 million doses have already been administered to the population.

Discover the path of vaccines:



