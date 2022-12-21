Saúde invested more than BRL 835 million in education and training in the last four years — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health invested more than BRL 835 million in education and training in the period from 2019 to 2022. The amount represents all the resources applied, including qualification courses and programs, such as Health with Agent, Strategic Action Brazil Counts on Me , Proadi-SUS, PET-Saúde, Pronon, Pronas/PCD, among other initiatives.

The three health education platforms – AVASUS, UNA-SUS and UniverSUS – totaled 830 free courses and 3.1 million students in this period. The offer of courses prioritizes health professionals in general, but there are also opportunities open to the public.

The collaborative network of secondary and higher education institutions for these three platforms includes Fundação Oswaldo Cruz, Federal Universities of Santa Catarina, Maranhão, Brasília, Bahia, Alagoas, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Ouro Preto, Pelotas, Pernambuco, São Paulo , Pará, Paraná, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul, Health Sciences of Porto Alegre, Aggeu Magalhães Institute, Institute of Communication and Scientific and Technological Information in Health, and of the State of Amazonas, in addition to organizations linked to research and government agencies.

PET-Health

The 10th edition of the Education through Work for Health Program (PET-Health) brought Health Management and Health Care as its theme. In total, 142 projects were selected, enabling 8,000 scholarships. The total amount invested in this edition, which began in August of this year and will continue until July 2023, was R$49.7 million.

Proadi-SUS

In November of this year, the Ministry of Health started the MBA in Leadership and Public Management and Health to train 66 professionals. The course lasts 15 months and is hosted on the Albert Einstein platform. The initiative is part of the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS) and had an investment of R$ 1.7 million.

The expectation, after training professionals, is to have leaders who combine multiple skills, including cost management with a focus on high-value health care, organization of processes, team leadership in complex environments and decision-making based on evidence.

Health Teaching

Another project focused on developing skills is the postgraduate course in Teaching in Health Education. In the EaD modality, the specialization is training 90 professionals and costs approximately R$ 1 million.

prevention and promotion

In the last four years, 105 educational actions were offered through the National Support Program for Oncology Care (Pronon) and the National Support Program for Health Care for Persons with Disabilities (Pronas/PCD).

The actions are developed through projects carried out by private and non-profit institutions that act in the prevention and fight against cancer, and in the promotion of the health of people with disabilities.

Through Pronon, 44 actions were approved, with 12,000 vacancies. Within the scope of Pronas/PCD, 61 actions were approved, with 3,000 vacancies. These actions correspond only to the field of education, training and improvement of human resources at all levels, whose analysis and monitoring of projects are the responsibility of the Secretariat for Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES/MS).

Investment in this quadrennium was R$ 84.7 million, R$ 7.3 million for Pronon and R$ 77.4 million for Pronas/PCD. The vast majority of actions carried out in the period 2019-2022, from both programs, are in progress. Within the scope of Pronas/PCD, 932 professionals working in the health area have already been certified.

Investment in the programs encompasses, in addition to offering educational actions, innovation in the technological park for the training and qualification of human resources in cutting-edge technology (realistic simulation, robotics) and adaptation of the ambience of establishments, with a view to the effective need for training and empowerment.

