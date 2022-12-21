Ministry of Health invested more than BRL 14 billion in beds for Covid-19 patients — Português (Brasil)

The capillarity of the Unified Health System (SUS) was fundamental for tackling Covid-19 in Brazil. The Ministry of Health managed resources for the federative units and was responsible for the contribution for the implementation of beds that would meet the need for care in the most acute moments of the global health crisis. In the country, R$ 14.18 billion were allocated to structures that guaranteed the lives of thousands of Brazilians.

In 2020, there were 10,401 beds in the so-called intensive care units for coronavirus patients, reaching the peak of activations in July. In the following year, there were more than 25,782 beds for care, with the highest level of implementations also in July. The daily investment per ICU bed increased from R$ 478.72 to R$ 1,600. Resources were guaranteed to assist Brazilians thanks to the Federal Government’s extraordinary budget, the prompt response to the worsening of infections.

Rationalization of investments

With 34.2 million patients recovered during the pandemic, the Ministry of Health authorized the opening of beds, invested in equipment, medications and qualifications of care protocols. Since the arrival of vaccines against Covid-19, Brazil has managed to reduce deaths from the disease. Currently, almost 500 million doses of immunizers have already been applied, reaching coverage of around 80% of the population with a complete primary scheme. Reflexively, reinforcement in the health structure was redirected.

Also in January 2022, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, converted 6,450 Covid-19 ICU beds into conventional intensive care beds (Ordinance GM/MS No. 220 of January 27, 2022). The measure increased the number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has been strengthening medium and high complexity care in Brazil. The decision was agreed with the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems). The objective was to guarantee access to health services for patients who need other intensive care not related to Covid-19.

