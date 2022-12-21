Investment of more than BRL 925 million in the Vigiar-SUS Network allowed the expansion of Strategic Information Centers in Health Surveillance

The Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) and the National Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Renaveh) are components of the Public Health Surveillance, Alert and Response Network of the Unified Health System (Rede Vigiar-SUS).

The Vigiar-SUS Network is one of the priorities of the Unified Health System – so that the Federal Government invested more than R$ 925 million in the axes of detection, response and monitoring of diseases, injuries and public health events that may constitute a public health emergency, including the Cievs and Renaveh.

The Cievs are epidemiological intelligence units that work in the detection, verification, evaluation, response and monitoring of potential threats to the health of the population.

Renaveh works with the Hospital Epidemiology Centers (NHE) distributed in strategic hospitals with 10 or more beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU), working with epidemiological intelligence in the hospital environment to detect, respond to and monitor changes in the clinical-epidemiological profile of diseases, known injuries, as well as unusual or unknown events.

The articulation between Cievs and Renaveh strengthens the Vigiar-SUS Network, reinforcing the capacity for early warning, risk reduction and national risk management of potential threats to the population’s health.

In the context of Vigiar-SUS, in two years, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, invested in expanding 238% of CIEVS units, from 55 Centers in 2020 to 186 Centers in 2022, as follows:

1 National Cievs (Ministry of Health/SVS);

27 State Cievs (including DF);

26 Cievs of Capitals;

46 Cievs in strategic municipalities;

38 Regional Cievs;

34 Cievs in the DSEIS;

14 Frontier Cievs.

Renaveh increased the NHE distributed in hospitals in Brazil by 240%, from 238 centers to 810 centers in 2022, strengthening the ability to detect early public health events that may pose a threat to public health, distributed in 810 municipalities and 27 states , of these 669 public hospitals, 27 Federal University Hospitals (EBSERH), 97 non-profit hospitals and 17 private hospitals.

In order to strengthen and expand the Vigiar-SUS Network, the following investments were made:

-Over 1,500 pieces of equipment distributed for high-performance data analysis technology;

-Over 7,000 trained professionals;

-More 200 professionals hired in 2021 and 2022;

-More than BRL 175 million transferred fund-to-fund.

The Vigiar-SUS Network was presented as a project in October 2020 at the 8th Ordinary meeting of the Tripartite Intermanagers Commission (CIT). In August 2021, it was formalized as a public policy. In November 2022, updated the components, by Ordinance No. 4.085/2022.

Vigiar-SUS is a national network established in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of expanding, modernizing and strengthening the components of Health Surveillance that act in the axes of detection, verification, monitoring, evaluation, alert, communication and response. to epidemiological and disaster Public Health Emergencies (ESP).

Ministry of Health