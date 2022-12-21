Radiotherapy services were expanded in hospitals authorized by the SUS — Português (Brasil)

With the aim of improving coverage of regional demands for cancer treatments, the Ministry of Health, through the Radiotherapy Expansion Plan (Persus), implements 92 measures for the acquisition of structures and installations of radiotherapy equipment necessary for hospitals enabled in the public network, in states and municipalities.

Among them, in 2020, on an exceptional and temporary basis, a federal incentive of R$ 150,000,000.00 was instituted to strengthen access to integrated actions for screening, early detection and control of breast and cervical cancer in the Unified Health System. The amount was intended to expand the coverage of care, based on the recommendations established by the Ministry of Health, as a complementary strategic measure to face the impacts caused to the Unified Health System (SUS) by the Covid-19 pandemic, which reduced prevention, detection and treatment of women across the country.

In addition, 47 works were carried out in hospitals to accommodate state-of-the-art radiotherapy equipment — linear accelerators —, covering 75 municipalities in 25 states and the Federal District. The Ministry of Health, through a consortium of banks and the Government of Japan, also received 43 CT scanners. The donation considered the public health emergency of international concern arising from the novel coronavirus.

In May of this year, the Ministry of Health formalized the national programs for the prevention and early detection of cancer, within the scope of the National Policy for Cancer Prevention and Control, managed by the Secretariats for Primary Health Care, the Secretariat for Health Surveillance and Specialized Health Care, the latter including the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

In the same month, the Ministry approved the technical regulation, the qualification form and the procedures for performing cytoreduction surgery and hyperthermochemotherapy in cases of malignant peritoneal mesothelioma or peritoneal pseudomyxoma, in the SUS. The referred ordinance included, in the Table of Qualifications of the National Register of Health Establishments (CNES), integrated synchronic treatments in oncology, with centralized insertion; table of SUS procedures, medications, orthoses, prostheses and special materials; in addition to peritonectomy procedures in oncology, chemoperfusion, hyperthermic intraperitoneal.

Follow-up

The General Coordination of the Secretariat of Specialized Care (Saes) is responsible for the analysis, monitoring and accountability of projects linked to the medical-assistance field of oncological care. Between 2020 and 2021, 13 projects in the medical-assistance field were approved, five of which were approved in 2020 and eight in 2021.

Before turning into projects, the solutions are monitored by the collegiate executive committee, made up of representatives from the Executive Secretariat (SE), Saes, the Secretariat for Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs (Sctie) and the General Directorate of Inca.

Between 2019 and 2022, all solutions defined by Persus were approved by the Sanitary Surveillance (Visa), by the National Nuclear Energy Commission (Cnen) and by the analysis team of the Ministry of Health.

Ministry of Health