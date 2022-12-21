Qualification program of the National Organ and Bone Marrow Transplantation System — CMIO(Brazil)

In order to improve the strategies for strengthening the National Transplant System (SNT), the Ministry of Health launched, in June this year, the National Transplant System Qualification Program, QualiDot, with the objective of improving the control mechanisms related to the results of transplants, reclassifying the country’s transplant centers. So far, seven centers have applied to join the Program.

Coordinated by the Secretariat for Specialized Health Care through the General Coordination of the National Transplant System of the Secretariat for Specialized Health Care, QualiDot consists of monitoring and evaluating organ and bone marrow transplant services, through the monitoring of qualitative and quantitative indicators. the granting of additional financial incentives for high performance services.

The improvement occurs through redefinition and creation of incentives on quality indicators in donation and transplants, going through the structure and process until reaching the results. After the reclassification of all transplant centers eligible for the program, the expected financial impact is BRL 26 million.

During the QualiDot launch event, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, highlighted that this is an extraordinary policy because it begins through an act of love, through the act of donation of those who, at the moment of pain, are willing to donate the organ of a loved one to save another person’s life.

The financial incentive on QualiDot quality indicators considers, among other things, the percentage of effective donations in relation to the total number of brain death notifications in the last two years; the average number of transplants performed per organ or cell, per establishment in the UF, in 24 months; patient survival at one year and two years after transplantation, depending on the modality; and the mean waiting time on the list, in days, for organ transplants.

To join the Program, it is necessary that the hospital has at least two years of transplant activities; ensure compliance with the National Policy for Regulation of the Unified Health System (SUS) and Patient Safety (PNSP); contractualize quantitative goals related to pre- and post-transplant evaluation consultations, according to the need parameters defined by the state health manager; and in the case of bone marrow transplant hospitals, they must also collect hematopoietic stem cells to meet the demand of the Brazilian Registry of Volunteer Bone Marrow Donors (REDOME).

The classification of establishments will be renewed every two years, upon presentation, by the hospitals, of the same evidence and updated evaluation instruments (criteria and indicators), as well as the verification of data in the official information systems of the Ministry of Health.

Ministry of Health