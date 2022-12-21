Ministry of Health guarantees 90% of organ transplants through SUS — Português (Brasil)

With 45,500 procedures performed in the last two years, Brazil has the largest public system of organ transplants in the world. The structure is managed by the Ministry of Health, which also ensures that 90% of surgeries are performed by the public network. A job that depends on educational and awareness campaigns, in addition to the coordination of a network of transplant centers that run out of time to assist those waiting for the surgery.

The system integrates the health secretariats of all states and municipalities, in a coordinated structure to centralize the notification of donations, procurement and adequate logistics of organs and tissues made available for transplants. Currently, in addition to the National Transplant Center, there are 27 states, in addition to 625 hospitals; 1,208 services; 1,559 authorized transplant teams; 78 organ procurement organizations; 516 in-hospital organ and tissue donation commissions for transplants; 50 ocular tissue banks; 13 national technical chambers; six multi-fabric banks; in addition to 45 histocompatibility laboratories.

In order to encourage the population about the importance of organ donation and to make prepared health professionals aware, the Ministry of Health launches, every year, the National Campaign to Encourage Organ Donation. This year, the theme of the campaign was Love to overcome, love to start over.

centralized information

According to the National Transplant System (SNT), from the beginning of the year to date, the country performed more than 22,000 transplants. In 2021, more than 23,500 procedures were performed, of which around 4,800 were kidney transplants, 2,000 liver, 334 heart and 84 lung transplants, among others. Already in 2020, 17,666 was the total number of surgeries, in which 7,436 were solid organs, 7,348 corneas and 2,882 bone marrow.

In 2022, Pasta also presented a data assessment and visualization tool regarding the current scenario of the waiting list and organ transplants performed this year, with the aim of promoting greater awareness and also support for decisions on organ and bone marrow donation bone by SNT managers.

The panels contain information on the waiting list and organ transplants performed during the year, up to the moment, with daily updates. Thus, the public can view the number of people waiting for an organ to perform the transplant on the last data compilation date. On the panel, it is possible to view the number of patients waiting by type of organ, type of transplant and by state.

solidarity network

Another important work coordinated by the Ministry of Health is related to bone marrow donation. Brazil currently has more than 5.5 million people registered in the Brazilian Registry of Voluntary Bone Marrow Donors (Redome).

It is the third largest donor bank in the world and covers about 80 diseases in different stages and age groups. Therefore, it is important for donors to keep registration data up to date. When a volunteer is a match for someone awaiting a transplant, every minute matters and it is essential that contact be made as quickly as possible.

As part of an international cooperation network, Redome allows bone marrow transplants to be carried out in patients in Brazil and also in other countries. Donors can be summoned even years after registration, according to demand.

The registration update is carried out directly by the donors, in an area available on the Redome website or through the network application (available for Android and IOS). Also as a form of loyalty, registration provides registered donors with a “donor card”, in virtual format, which is available in the application.

Ministry of Health