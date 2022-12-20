Saúde awards 29 municipalities for good performance in SUS primary care — Português (Brasil)

To recognize the work of excellence in Primary Care of the Unified Health System (SUS), the National Seminar on Qualifying the Performance of Primary Health Care (PHC): “Good Management Practices” delivered trophies and certificates to representatives of 29 Brazilian municipalities . The ceremony took place in Brasília, last Friday (16th) and took into account the results of the indicators analyzed in Previne Brasil, the current APS financing model.

The secretary of the Secretariat of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara, congratulated the managers present for the work carried out in recent years. “We often hear that it is impossible to perform well and we understand the difficulties that actually exist. However, once again I reiterate that what makes the difference is the capable and committed management”, he declared. “Who is benefiting from this is the Brazilian population, especially in your territories. We hope that other municipalities see the example and run after to reach the same level”, he said.

The secretary of health of Peritiba (SC), Juliana Aparecida da Silva Tomas, reported that it was a great emotion to receive the invitation to the seminar and emphasized the importance of knowledge shared during the event. “Each municipality has a different way of doing things and, with that, we are able to pick up new ideas that can be adapted and applied in our municipality and vice versa”, she said. The municipality of Peritiba has 3,100 inhabitants and has already participated in a MS regional workshop on the implementation of Previne Brasil. The city dropped a score of 1.97 in the last four months of 2020 to a 10 in the last four months of 2022.

Check out the names of all the awarded municipalities below:

• Note 10: Jacaré dos Homens (AL), Tabuleiro do Norte (CE), Moraújo (CE), Choró (CE), Milhã (CE), Moiporá (GO), Turvânia (GO), Olímpio Noronha (MG), São Domingos (PB), Serra Grande (PB), São Francisco (PB), Santo Inácio do Piauí (PI), Muçum (RS), Roca Sales (RS), Cunhataí (SC), Santa Rosa de Lima (SC), Peritiba (SC), Serra Alta (SC), São Ludgero (SC), Novo Alegre (TO), Santa Rita do Tocantins (TO) and Monte Santo do Tocantins (TO) and Bom Jesus D’Oeste (SC)

• Medium size: Penedo (AL) and Limoeiro do Norte (CE)

• Large size: Coronel Fabriciano (MG) and Presidente Prudente (SP)

• Metropolises: Manaus (AM) and Maceió (AL)

• Capitals: Maceió (AL) and Manaus (AM)

Lectures and debates

Before the award ceremony, the seminar featured a panel discussion on non-communicable chronic diseases (hypertension and diabetes), one of the focuses of Previne Brasil. Some of the awarded municipalities presented successful cases in terms of performance.

Indicators of women’s health (prenatal care, pregnant women with syphilis and HIV tests, pregnant women with dental appointments and cytopathological coverage) and those related to immunization (polio and pentavalent vaccination coverage) were addressed. The audience had lectures by technicians from the Ministry, debates to clarify doubts and exchange of experiences between municipalities.

Ministry of Health