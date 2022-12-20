Program integrates health and education and changes the reality of children and families — Português (Brasil)

For 15 years, the Health at School Program (PSE) has promoted prevention and health care in the school environment of municipalities, changing the reality of children and families in different regions of the country.

A story based on the dedication of the Ministry of Health that in adverse moments proved to be decisive, as explained by Roselma Lobato, coordinator of the program in the municipality of Ariquemes (RO). “In the beginning, we faced difficulties in making teachers understand what the PSE was. As of 2019, we managed to get students to really adhere to the actions. With the arrival of the pandemic, we were worried about how the actions would be conducted and we even worried about their end, but the opposite happened. While many programs were dormant, the PSE and its teams worked tirelessly to make the actions reach the students virtually”, recalls the manager, highlighting the active participation of parents in the proposed activities and the achievement of all the indexes stipulated for the activities. in 2020 and 2021.

The PSE aims to contribute to the integral formation of students, articulating health and education in the school environment, seeking to face the vulnerabilities that compromise the full development of children in the basic public education network.

Collective benefits

Speech therapist Andréa Bastos, a member of the Health Surveillance Department, coordinating the program in Duque de Caxias (RJ), emphasizes the importance of the school environment for health promotion. “The most important thing we have is the partnership between health and education, always trying to involve health professionals, education professionals and the school community in health promotion activities”, she says.

The PSE involves the three public spheres, municipal, state and federal and presents five components to be worked on in the institutions: evaluation of the health conditions of children, adolescents and young people who are in public school; health promotion and prevention activities; permanent education and training of education and health professionals and young people; monitoring and evaluation of students’ health; program monitoring and evaluation.

In the 2021/2022 cycle, the program had a record participation of 5,422 municipalities, which corresponds to 97% of Brazilian municipalities, covering around 97,300 agreed schools. The growth of the municipalities also strengthens the articulation between the Basic Health Units (UBS), their respective Primary Care teams and the public schools of the basic education network, enhancing students’ health care strategies.

Membership confirmed by Mário Sérgio, professor of biology and sciences, coordinator of the PSE in the municipality of Duque de Caxias and representative of the 92 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro, through the State Coordination of Education of Rio de Janeiro. “Today, we have a very large acceptance, because it is a collective construction work. We have a very high volatility with professionals in these areas. It’s been 15 years of a lot of struggle, but of great joy because we see wonderful things happening. Today, we can see former students of schools that are part of the PSE, currently studying higher education at partner universities and, on top of that, doing their internship at their old school, within the PSE. This for us is a very happy feedback”, he celebrates.

Ministry of Health