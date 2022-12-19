Find out which health courses are open for enrollment until December 30 — CMIO(Brazil)

The end of year festivities are approaching and many courses tend to close activities, but the Ministry of Health will continue with open enrollment for educational offers in December. Until Tuesday (20), it is possible to enroll in two opportunities: Palliative Care in Home Care and Chagas Disease in Primary Health Care. Until the 30th, interested parties can guarantee a place in two courses on reducing maternal mortality. The four courses together add up to 74,000 vacancies.

The training is aimed at health professionals with higher education and who are registered in the National Health Register. With 180 class hours, the course enables goals and purposes of the Multicenter Program in Professional Qualification in Home Care (PMQAD).

Students will have access to the fundamentals and principles of palliative care for people receiving home care, from children to adults. The content is distributed in four modules, structured from the following axes: bases of palliative care, eligibility situations for palliative care, assessment of the person in palliative care and the specificity of palliative care in home care.

The educational offer contributes to the updating of professionals who are dedicated to caring for patients with Chagas disease. The disease affects between 6 and 8 million people in the Americas and is the cause of suffering and death for thousands of people in the poorest countries and among the most vulnerable populations.

The course, with 60 class hours, is offered in a distance format and aims to train professionals to act directly or indirectly in the diagnosis, extension of the disease in the patient, treatment, surveillance, prevention and control of Chagas disease.

Each of the training courses adds up to 90 class hours, in the distance learning modality. Participants have access to content such as hypertension, eclampsia and hemorrhage. The qualifications also address renal function in pregnancy, childbirth, puerperium and gestational diabetes.

Course 2 is offered independently of course 1. The training material highlights that the pedagogical proposal of modular training is a worldwide trend “which responds to a context of intense movement and agility, in which professionals access distance courses to find the knowledge that helps in the solution of problem situations in the practice scenario”.

This type of training has more agile, objective characteristics, with a smaller workload and favors the permanence and completion of students, thus reducing dropout rates and improving project evaluation rates.

Ministry of Health