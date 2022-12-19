National award recognizes actions to improve indigenous health — Português (Brasil)

To honor the Special Indigenous Health Districts (Dsei) and the teams that stood out in assisting the indigenous population through the Unified Health System (SUS), the Indigenous Health Secretariat (Sesai) launched the Outstanding Performance in Indigenous Health award. The honors were granted this Thursday (12/15), at the auditorium of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), in Brasília.

The top prize is awarded to districts that have achieved the goals established in the 2020-2023 District Indigenous Health Plan. The measurement is made through the performance of technical indicators of national and regional recognition.

The winner of the best national performance is the district of Parintins (North 1 region), which was honored with a certificate of recognition of merit. Regionally, Parintins and four other Disei were recognized: Vilhena (North 2 region), Alagoas and Sergipe (Northeast region), Litoral Sul (South and Southeast region) and Cuiabá (Center-West). During the awards event, honors were also given to health promotion experiences carried out in indigenous territory.

The award for the category of Successful Experiences in Indigenous Health Actions recognized the work of the Dsei Vilhena districts, for their work with high-risk pregnancies; Cuiabá, for the implementation of a portable dental chair at the base pole of comodoro; Alagoas and Sergipe, for encouraging comprehensive health care for children in the village of Jeripanko; Litoral Sul, for the Ação de Saúde entre amigos project; Parintins, for strengthening the Oral Health program.

Schedule

The event was open to the public and featured a welcome video from the Special Secretary for Indigenous Health, Reginaldo Ramos Machado. However, before the award ceremony, on Wednesday (12/14), successful experiences in indigenous territories were presented.

Lectures were given: Panel of indicators of Sesai, presented by Cristiano Mazzola Leite, of the Sectoral Coordination of Information Technology, and Monitoring and evaluation of health indicators”, conducted by the sectoral coordinator of Monitoring and Evaluation of Indigenous Health.

The intention is that the awards and the program encourage actions and services based on the dissemination of these experiences, which, despite the challenges, manage to improve indigenous health, both in terms of achieving priority national indicators and the successful experiences experienced by the Multidisciplinary Teams of Indigenous Health (IN ITSELF).

targeted assistance

In Brazil, the right to health claimed by indigenous peoples permeates different regulatory frameworks. Among them, the Declaration of Alma-Ata, which advocates Primary Health Care (PHC) as a way to boost access to health and strategies to mitigate inequalities. The Indigenous Health Care Subsystem within the Unified Health System (SasiSUS) and the National Health Care Policy for Indigenous Peoples (Pnasi) were created as a strategy to promote access to health care for indigenous peoples.

Pnaspi proposes the structuring of a differentiated model of care for indigenous populations, considering the sociocultural diversity and the epidemiological and logistical particularities for accessing this population. Therefore, in indigenous health, the focus is on the development of PHC, as a way of guaranteeing comprehensive health care.

Ministry of Health