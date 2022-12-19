Qualification of beds by the Ministry of Health was essential to combat Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health authorized the opening of beds, invested in equipment, medications and qualifications of care protocols to guarantee the support of the Unified Health System (SUS) to patients. Across the country, R$ 14.18 billion were committed to the qualification of Intensive Care Units (ICU), thanks to the Federal Government’s extraordinary budget.

The reinforcement made available to the federation units ensured the implementation of beds that would meet the need for care in the most acute moments of the health crisis. In July 2020, there was a peak with 10,401 bed qualifications. The following year, there were over 25,782, with the highest level also in July. In addition, the daily investment for ICU support increased from R$ 478.72 to R$ 1,600.

Rationalization of investments

Nationally, 34.2 million patients have recovered from Covid-19. Since the arrival of vaccines against the coronavirus, Brazil has managed to reduce deaths caused by the disease. Currently, almost 500 million doses of immunizers have been applied, reaching coverage of around 80% of the population with a complete primary scheme.

In January 2022, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, converted 6,450 Covid-19 ICU beds into conventional intensive care structures (Ordinance GM/MS No. 220 of January 27, 2022). The measure increased the number of ICU support and has been strengthening medium and high complexity assistance in Brazil.

The decision was agreed with the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems). The objective is to expand access to health services for patients who need other intensive care not related to Covid-19.

Ministry of Health