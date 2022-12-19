Ministry of Health invests more than BRL 190 million in the Manaus Special Indigenous Health District — Português (Brasil)

Since 2019, the Ministry of Health has invested at least BRL 192 million in assisting and improving the infrastructure for serving traditional peoples served by the Special Indigenous Health District (Dsei) Manaus. The 2019-2020 Biennium had investments of around BRL 85 million. In 2021-2022, they reached BRL 107 million.

“One of the priorities of the Ministry of Health is indigenous health. I’ve been visiting different ethnic groups and I’ve followed up on the services provided in Primary Care, including the vaccination against Covid-19”, says the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who is on the agenda in the region this Friday (16).

With the investment in recent years, 13 new boats were acquired, 25 new outboard engines, in addition to the renovation and revitalization of 15 boats and the acquisition of two river ambulances, the ambulanchas, the first in the history of Dsei Manaus.

Dsei data highlight that 42,000 consultations were performed by physicians, 260,000 consultations by nurses, 50,000 consultations by dentists and more than 500,000 consultations by nursing assistants.

The number of employees increased: there were 120 more servers for the health area in the years 2021 and 2022. The Dsei Manaus has 19 dentists, 56 nurses, 124 nursing technicians, 249 indigenous health agents, in addition to other professionals who, together, they add up to more than a thousand servers.

As for land transport, 100% of the car fleet was renewed with the acquisition of 20 brand new pickup trucks. A box truck was also purchased to streamline the District’s logistics.

Soon, four vans will be added to the fleet. In the field of infrastructure, five complete water supply systems were built and already with a solar energy system in place, bringing well-being and sustainability, as well as clean energy to the villages.

The Special Indigenous Health District is the decentralized management unit of the Indigenous Health Care Subsystem (SasiSUS). There are 34 DSEIs strategically divided by territorial criteria, based on the geographical occupation of indigenous communities.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health