In Natal (RN), Minister Queiroga launches the Vaccination Booklet Update Program — CMIO(Brazil)

With the aim of keeping childhood vaccines up to date, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, launched, last Thursday (15), the Vaccination Booklet Update Program. The agenda took place in the city of Natal (RN), where he reinforced the need not to let eradicated diseases, such as polio, return to the daily lives of the Brazilian population.

“Children must take the doses of vaccination against polio and adults need to update their immunization against Covid-19”, declared the minister. According to Queiroga, the priority, at the moment, is to reach 95% of vaccination coverage against polio in the age group from 1 to less than 5 years old. The Minister of Health called on parents and guardians to take their children to update their vaccination records.

The entire population under 5 years old needs to be vaccinated to prevent the reintroduction of the virus that causes infantile paralysis. Children younger than 1 year old should be immunized according to the vaccination situation for the primary scheme. Children from 1 to 4 years old should take a dose of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), provided they have already received the three doses of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (VIP) from the basic schedule.

Updating the vaccination status increases protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing the occurrence of outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths. The Secretary of Health of the Potiguar capital, George Antunes, reinforced the minister’s request, since, in the state, 66% of the target public was vaccinated. The superintendent of the Ministry of Health in Rio Grande do Norte, Júnior Rêgo, also accompanied the agenda.

Reinforcement in the SAMU

During the ceremony there was also a symbolic delivery of seven ambulances to the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU). The vehicles are type D, Advanced Support Ambulance, a vehicle intended for the care and transport of high-risk patients in pre-hospital emergencies and inter-hospital transport who need intensive medical care.

Distinction

The Minister of Health also participated in a ceremony at the headquarters of the City Hall of Natal, for the delivery of medals to researchers who contribute to the development of actions to prevent infectious diseases, among them, those responsible for the Oxford vaccine to combat to Covid-19.

Marcelo Queiroga represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, for the decoration of the Order of Rio Branco to Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, both from the University of Oxford.

Ministry of Health